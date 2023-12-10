5 Honkai Star Rail characters who deserve a rework (December 2023)

Titles like Honkai Star Rail tend to forsake older units and power creep. Even though the game is presently running version 1.5, its sixth update, gamers tend to avoid certain characters because of their general design. Units in the game have become more potent with each update, surpassing many that came before them in terms of efficiency and damage.

Even if this happens frequently, it is still painful to see some of your favorite characters passed over in favor of a better one. While HoYoverse makes an effort to provide some troops some indirect boosts, some require an overhaul of their kit or a direct increase in their damage multipliers.

This list will discuss five such characters who deserve another opportunity to return to Honkai Star Rail's meta.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

Jing Yuan and 4 other Honkai Star Rail characters deserve a rework

1) Jing Yuan

Jing Yuan was regarded as one of the best characters in Honkai Star Rail because of his incredible follow-up strike. Eventually, he had to cede his throne to a new occupant. This was only a patch after Jing Yuan's debut, and it was none other than Kafka, which surprised everyone.

Kafka generally performs better than Jing Yuan. Her kit allows her to deal more damage than the usual lightning damage, but it depends on using the damage-over-time (DoT) debuffs. In addition, she is simpler to equip than Jing Yuan. His subsequent assaults are hindered and delayed once he is stunned, which is another reason he feels uneasy.

Jing Yuan's delayed follow-up still needs to be addressed, even with the addition of Topaz and a new planar set to improve follow-ups

2) Bailu

Bailu is an excellent Abundance character, and is great for beginners who wish to preserve their Stellar Jades. In addition to her powerful healing, she also has the added ability to raise a party member from the dead. When Honkai Star Rail was released, she was thought to be among the best 5-star characters.

However, Luocha's release limited her impact. He was skill-point positive and provided ongoing healing, making him one of the greatest utilities available. While his ultimate eliminated opponent buffs, his healing allowed him to erase teammate debuffs. Later, Huohuo, the newest unit in the roster, Lynx (4-star), and many others progressively divided this debuff-clearing power.

Bailu can only be redeemed if HoYoverse gives her kit a cleanse debuff ability, as she has no other usefulness outside of healing. Huohuo is a better option if you have extra Stellar Jades because, with her kit, she can also be used as a Harmony character.

3) Yanqing

Yanqing is one of the most well-liked memes in the Honkai Star Rail community nowadays. He is frequently defeated by other characters in several of the game's questlines because the developers made him the punching bag. Furthermore is his low damage output in comparison to other characters on the Hunt route hurts his case.

Since many players chose to acquire Seele, the first limited 5-star in the game with potent single-target damage, Yanqing was doomed from the start. As the preferred Ice character among the community, Pela's kit lets her do damage, break through opposing defenses, and remove buffs.

As of version 1.5, Jingliu, the Destruction unit, completely outperforms Yanqing as an Ice DPS. The latter needs some strong damage output buff in the future patches, otherwise he will end up struggling in the end-game activities.

4) Himeko

In Honkai Star Rail, Himeko is a well-liked character. Although she hasn't had much success since the game's release, she is a Fire damage dealer on the Path of Erudition. Similar to Yanqing, she has a follow-up strike that hinders her and offers low damage multipliers in comparison to other characters.

Like many other follow-up abilities, Himeko has a condition that must be met. Her follow-up assault won't go off until she gets three stacks, which come from the team taking advantage of an enemy's weakness. This conditional follow-up leaves her open to exploitation by bosses and powerful enemies.

The new relic set, which increases follow-up strikes, has increased Himeko's damage every turn. Still, unless HoYoverse changes the requirements for this attack, she won't be getting used in Honkai Star Rail end-game activities.

5) Arlan

Arlan plays in one of the most distinctive ways among Honkai Star Rail characters. In essence, the worse his health, the more harm he causes. The issue is that to be highly effective, he must have very little HP. Unfortunately, if the enemy manages to get through any of his shields, that frequently puts him in range for a knockout.

Arlan needs a buff to make him more valuable, but ideally, one that doesn't take away from his distinctive personality. This is because many other damage dealers are far easier to utilize than him.