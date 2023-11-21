Honkai Star Rail Huohuo official kit, abilities, and more explained

In Honkai Star Rail, Huohuo is a brand-new Wind character treading on the Path of Abundance. She is the latest addition to the game's ever-increasing character roster.

Building her is easy and straightforward while she can prove her worth on the battlefield. Huohuo performs exceptionally well at E0, but her E6 makes her unstoppable.

This article discusses Huohuo's official kit, abilities, and more in Honkai Star Rail version 1.5.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the opinions of the writer.

Everything to know about Huohuo's official kit and abilities in Honkai Star Rail 1.5

Below is a list that should help Trailblazers understand everything about Huohuo's abilities and kit in Honkai Star Rail:

Basic Attack: Banner: Stormcaller: Deals Wind damage to a target opponent.

Deals Wind damage to a target opponent. Skill: Talisman: Protection: Dispels one debuff from the targeted ally and instantly restores their HP for a significant amount. At the same time, it restores the adjacent ally's HP for a decent amount.

Dispels one debuff from the targeted ally and instantly restores their HP for a significant amount. At the same time, it restores the adjacent ally's HP for a decent amount. Ultimate: Tail: Spiritual Domination: Regenerates Energy for all allies except Huohuo and simultaneously increases their ATK stat for two turns.

Regenerates Energy for all allies except Huohuo and simultaneously increases their ATK stat for two turns. Talent: Possession: Ethereal Metaflow: When Huohuo activates her skill, she gains Divine Provision for two turns. If she has Divine Provision when an ally activates their ultimate ability or starts their turn, their HP will get restored, and allies with 50% HP or below will also get their HP restored once. When Divine Provision is activated to heal an ally, it cleanses one debuff from them. This effect can be activated up to six times, and using Huohuo's skill will reset the count.

When Huohuo activates her skill, she gains Divine Provision for two turns. If she has Divine Provision when an ally activates their ultimate ability or starts their turn, their HP will get restored, and allies with 50% HP or below will also get their HP restored once. When Divine Provision is activated to heal an ally, it cleanses one debuff from them. This effect can be activated up to six times, and using Huohuo's skill will reset the count. Technique: Fiend: Impeachment of Evil: Huohuo scares nearby opponents and inflicts Horror-Struck on them. Adversaries affected by this state will run away from her for 10 seconds. Every enemy's ATK stat will decrease by 25% as Huohuo engages in combat with enemies in the Horror-Struck state.

Huohuo’s Eidolons in Honkai Star Rail 1.5

Eidolon level one: Anchored to vessel, Specters Nestled: Increases the duration of Divine Provision by one turn. When Huohuo has Divine Provision, all allies will get their SPD stat increased by 12%.

Increases the duration of Divine Provision by one turn. When Huohuo has Divine Provision, all allies will get their SPD stat increased by 12%. Eidolon level two: Sealed in Tail, Wraith Subdued: If an ally is hit by a killing blow when Huohuo possesses Divine Provision, they will not get knocked down and will get 50% of their max HP restored. This effect can be activated twice per battle.

If an ally is hit by a killing blow when Huohuo possesses Divine Provision, they will not get knocked down and will get 50% of their max HP restored. This effect can be activated twice per battle. Eidolon level three: Cursed by Fate, Moth to Flame: Raises Huohuo's Ultimate and Talent by two levels, up to a maximum upgrade level of 15.

Raises Huohuo's Ultimate and Talent by two levels, up to a maximum upgrade level of 15. Eidolon level four: Tied in Life, Bound to Strife: When Huohuo is healing an ally with her Skill or Talent, the ally will receive more healing the less HP they currently possess. Huohuo can provide up to an 80% improvement in healing.

When Huohuo is healing an ally with her Skill or Talent, the ally will receive more healing the less HP they currently possess. Huohuo can provide up to an 80% improvement in healing. Eidolon level five: Mandated by Edict, Evils Evicted: Boosts Huohuo's Skill level by two with a maximum of level 15 and her Basic Attack level by one with a maximum of level 10.

Boosts Huohuo's Skill level by two with a maximum of level 15 and her Basic Attack level by one with a maximum of level 10. Eidolon level six: Woven Together, Cohere Forever: Increases an ally's damage by 50% for two turns when Huohuo heals them.

This is all Trailblazers need to know about Huohuo's official kit and abilities.