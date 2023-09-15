Honkai Star Rail Fu Xuan character overview: Abilities, lore, and more

The Master Diviner from Honkai Star Rail, Fu Xuan, is on her way to be the next playable character in the second phase of version 1.3, commencing on September 20, 2023. She has appeared in the title on multiple occasions during the Xianzhou Luofu crysis, extending her help to the astral crew. With that, she has garnered quite a bit of attention from the community, and players have been waiting for her release for quite some time now.

Fu Xuan will join the Quantum roster as a dedicated tank that has access to an array of protective abilities thanks to the Preservation Path. She will be an essential addition to any team, and fans are eager to learn more about her in-game playstyle. Luckily for them, HoYoverse has recently shared details regarding her lore and gameplay.

This article outlines every bit of information about Fu Xuan in Honkai Star Rail, including her abilities and background.

What are Fu Xuan’s abilities in Honkai Star Rail?

Fu Xuan brings forth some interesting damage mitigation abilities in Honkai Star Rail. The following list details each of her confirmed movesets:

Basic ATK : Deals 25% of her HP as Quantum DMG on a target.

: Deals 25% of her HP as Quantum DMG on a target. Skill : Activates the Matrix of Prescience, which distributes 65% of the damage received by allies to Fu Xuan for three turns. Characters affected by the Matrix of Prescience gain the Knowledge Effect, which increases their HP by 3% of Fu Xuan's max health and provides a 6% CRIT Rate boost.

: Activates the Matrix of Prescience, which distributes 65% of the damage received by allies to Fu Xuan for three turns. Characters affected by the Matrix of Prescience gain the Knowledge Effect, which increases their HP by 3% of Fu Xuan's max health and provides a 6% CRIT Rate boost. Ultimate : Launches Quantum DMG on all targets and obtains a trigger count for the HP Restore effect.

: Launches Quantum DMG on all targets and obtains a trigger count for the HP Restore effect. Talent : Applies Misfortune Avoidance to the entire team whenever Fu Xuan is active in the battle, which reduces the damage taken by allies by 10%. When her HP falls to 50% or less, it triggers the HP Restore effect, regenerating 80% of the missing health. It activates a trigger count and can be triggered twice during battle.

: Applies Misfortune Avoidance to the entire team whenever Fu Xuan is active in the battle, which reduces the damage taken by allies by 10%. When her HP falls to 50% or less, it triggers the HP Restore effect, regenerating 80% of the missing health. It activates a trigger count and can be triggered twice during battle. Technique: Activates a 20-second barrier on all allies, which prevents the team from entering battle whenever they are ambushed by an enemy. Entering combat with an active shield promptly unleashes the Matrix of Prescience for two turns.

What is Fu Xuan’s lore in Honkai Star Rail?

Fu Xuan is an iconic character from Xianzhou Luofu, mostly due to her status as Master Diviner of the Divination Commission and one of the Six Charioteers. Although her personality appears blunt, she is confident enough to uphold her duty to foretell the outcome of future events.

Besides that, Fu Xuan employs her wisdom to calculate Luofu’s route to safety, as it is a gigantic ship sailing across the unknowable waves of destiny. She is the primary support for the residents of Xianzhou, and Qingque says this about her:

"That’s right! Everyone says that even if the whole delve were to collapse on itself, the master diviner would be there to hold it up!"

It appears that with great knowledge and dedication, she guides her people to the best possible outcome.