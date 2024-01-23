Honkai Star Rail Penacony release date, time, and countdown

The Penacony region is the next big featured content in Honkai Star Rail that will be available with the forthcoming v2.0 update, which is expected to roll out on February 7, 2024. The official release date will be announced shortly, following the special livestream event, which will reveal the necessary details about the new area and further outline the fresh events, banners, and other additions.

Penacony is set to be the game's fourth world, and like every other major region, it will be a wealth of fresh puzzles, characters, and story quests. A new reward might also be introduced in the region, which will create more opportunities for Trailblazers to obtain some free resources.

This article discusses everything there is to know about the Penacony release and further presents a countdown timer to actively track it.

When will Penacony be released in Honkai Star Rail?

As mentioned, Penacony will be released with the Honkai Star Rail 2.0 update on February 7, 2024, at 11 am (UTC+8). The ongoing six-week patch schedule has been considered for the date and time, while an official announcement is pending.

That said, the update will roll out simultaneously across all the servers. Hence, the launch time will differ for players from different regions. Below, we have listed the release schedule for a few major time zones to avoid confusion:

Pacific Standard Time: February 6, 2024 at 7 pm

February 6, 2024 at 7 pm Eastern Standard Time : February 6, 2024 at 10 pm

: February 6, 2024 at 10 pm Central European Time : February 7, 2024 at 4 am

: February 7, 2024 at 4 am Indian Standard Time : February 7, 2024 at 8:30 am

: February 7, 2024 at 8:30 am China Standard Time : February 7, 2024 at 11 am

: February 7, 2024 at 11 am Japanese Standard Time: February 7, 2024 at 12 pm

Keep in mind that American servers will see the Penacony update on February 6, 2024, a day prior to the schedule, due to time zone differences.

Universal countdown for Penacony release

Many Honkai Star Rail fans will likely want to explore and grind the Penacony region from the very first day. The countdown below will help them track the exact time remaining until its release. However, the timer will not account for any delay or rescheduling.

Patch 2.0 will be available on the live servers by the time the countdown ends, bringing in the limited banner for the Black Swan, fresh events, and a bunch of other exciting content. Additionally, a new quest should be available to narrate the journey of the astral crew to Penacony, introducing new characters along the way.

