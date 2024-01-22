Honkai Star Rail leaks hint at updated banners for version 2.0 and 2.1

Recent Honkai Star Rail leaks have reported multiple kits, characters, and other quality-of-life improvements heading to the upcoming region of Penacony. A recent leak has detailed an updated banner schedule for versions 2.0 and 2.1 of the game, set to release sometime in February and March 2024, respectively.

This article provides more details surrounding the leak.

Honkai Star Rail leaks detail character banners for versions 2.0 and 2.1

As detailed in the Reddit post by user ButterflySeeleSR, the updated character banners for versions 2.0 and 2.1 of Honkai Star Rail are as follows:

Honkai Star Rail 2.0 banners

Phase 1 : Jing Yuan (rerun) and Black Swan (new)

: Jing Yuan (rerun) and Black Swan (new) Phase 2: Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae (rerun) and Sparkle (new)

Character banners for version 2.0 are expected to be made available sometime around mid-February 2024.

Honkai Star Rail 2.1 banners

Phase 1 : Aventurine

: Aventurine Phase 2: Sam

The rerun banners for version 2.1 are still unknown. These character banners are expected to be released around March to mid-April 2024.

These particular Honkai Star Rail leaks come courtesy of the Tieba forum. Note that the information presented above comes courtesy of third-party sources unaffiliated with developer HoYoverse. As such, these leaks must be taken with a grain of salt. Additionally, names and dates may be subject to translation errors.

Honkai Star Rail is a free-to-play RPG from Genshin Impact and Honkai Impact 3rd developer, HoYoverse. The game features tactical turn-based combat against various foes using a team of four members. The game borrows characters from the Honkai Impact series of video games.

Honkai Star Rail was released on April 26, 2023, for PC and mobile. A PlayStation 5 port was also released a few months later.

For more Honkai Star Rail leaks, news, and updates, follow Sportskeeda.