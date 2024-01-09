Honkai Star Rail Penacony leaks: New reward system, free pulls, Light Cones, Stellar Jades, and more

Honkai Star Rail fans are anticipating the release of Penacony in version 2.0, and with the update approaching live servers, a bunch of leaks have appeared online detailing the various contents of the region. The latest of them, coming from reliable leakers like SomnusLeaks, hints at a new reward system for the planet, which will offer various in-game goodies, including free pulls, Light Cones, Stellar Jades, and more.

This article compiles all the available information about the upcoming Penacony reward system in Honkai Star Rail.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks that are subject to change.

Honkai Star Rail leaks hint at a new reward system in Penacony

As the fourth explorable region, Penacony will introduce a fresh questline in Honkai Star Rail, along with other new elements. The recent leaks from Somnus have also highlighted the Clockwork Statue, which will feature the new reward system.

This structure will have a progression system comprising 20 levels. Each level contains a specific set of materials, ranging from Star Rail Pass to Light Cones. The rewards get significantly better as Trailblazers level up the statue.

In fact, players should be able to obtain a free copy of Gallagher's Light Cone upon reaching level 10. He has been officially revealed in the latest livestream event as an upcoming character, alongside a bunch of other individuals from Penacony. Considering the leaks are true, getting the free gear will be a blessing to those summoning him in the future update of Honkai Star Rail.

On that note, the clockwork will offer two free pulls and 320x Stellar Jades, which can be utilized to wish on any future banner. The system will also dispatch Trailblaze EXP, Credits, and other in-game resources at each level. Players should be able to claim them in exchange for a special currency exclusive to Penacony, like Shield from Jarillo VI.

HoYoverse has previously designed similar reward systems for other titles, and the Clockwork Statue is expected to work somewhat similarly to the Fountain of Lucine in Genshin Impact. That said, Trailblazers will have to wait until the official update to find out more about the currency and the structure’s location in Penacony.