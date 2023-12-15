All Penacony characters revealed in the Honkai Star Rail 1.6 livestream

Honkai Star Rail's version 1.6 Special Programme brought with it a ton of announcements. A sneak peek into the region of Penacony was offered during the livestream, which also introduced upcoming characters set to be released with version 2.0. The existence of these units was known priorly, thanks to various leaks. The announcement serves as a confirmation of these characters' presence in this game.

A breakdown of the units, along with a brief description of their stats and characteristics, will be provided in the section below.

All characters headed to Honkai Star Rail with the release of version 2.0, Penacony

As mentioned in the sneak peek at the end of the “Crown of the Mundane and Divine” Special Programme, the region of Penacony is set to be released very soon in Honkai Star Rail. It will bring multiple new characters, all of whom are listed below:

Sunday : Not much is known about this particular unit.

: Not much is known about this particular unit. Misha : Recently revealed in an official Twitter/X post as well as in the livestream, Misha is a 4-star Ice unit following the Path of The Destruction.

: Recently revealed in an official Twitter/X post as well as in the livestream, Misha is a 4-star Ice unit following the Path of The Destruction. Firefly : Of unknown rarity and elemental affinity. A companion of the Stellaron Hunter known as Sam.

: Of unknown rarity and elemental affinity. A companion of the Stellaron Hunter known as Sam. Robin : Additional information regarding this particular Honkai Star Rail character is still unknown and expected to be made available soon.

: Additional information regarding this particular Honkai Star Rail character is still unknown and expected to be made available soon. Gallagher : Of unknown rarity. Follows the Path of The Abundance and is of the Fire element.

: Of unknown rarity. Follows the Path of The Abundance and is of the Fire element. Duke Inferno : An upcoming playable character. Details regarding his gameplay and rarity are still unknown, but this unit is expected to have an affinity to the Fire element.

: An upcoming playable character. Details regarding his gameplay and rarity are still unknown, but this unit is expected to have an affinity to the Fire element. Sam : The final member of the Stellaron Hunters and of 5-star rarity. Sam follows the Path of The Destruction and is of the Fire element.

: The final member of the Stellaron Hunters and of 5-star rarity. Sam follows the Path of The Destruction and is of the Fire element. Adventurine : A 5-star unit of the Imaginary element. Adventurine follows the Path of The Preservation.

: A 5-star unit of the Imaginary element. Adventurine follows the Path of The Preservation. Black Swan : The ever-popular Black Swan has been teased multiple times in trailers. This character follows the Path of The Nihility and is attuned to the Wind element.

: The ever-popular Black Swan has been teased multiple times in trailers. This character follows the Path of The Nihility and is attuned to the Wind element. Sparkle : Sparkle was also featured as part of HoYoverse’s drip marketing efforts. She is of the 5-star rarity and follows the Path of The Harmony. This Quantum character is also referred to as Hanabi.

: Sparkle was also featured as part of HoYoverse’s drip marketing efforts. She is of the 5-star rarity and follows the Path of The Harmony. This Quantum character is also referred to as Hanabi. Acheron: Bearing an uncanny resemblance to Honkai Impact 3rd’s Raiden Mei, this unit is expected to make her debut during the events of version 2.0. She will be a playable 5-star character following the Path of The Nihility. She is attuned to the Lightning element.

All the characters mentioned above are expected to be released gradually once version 1.6 of Honkai Star Rail concludes. Keep in mind that the character descriptions and rarities/paths are based on leaks and are subject to change.

For more Honkai Star Rail news, guides, and updates keep an eye out on Sportskeeda.