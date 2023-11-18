Honkai Star Rail 1.6 leaks: New weekly boss gameplay, free Lynx, banners and more

A bunch of new Honkai Star Rail leaks from multiple sources have surfaced online, covering all the content one can expect in version 1.6. From a new weekly boss to a free Lynx reward, the upcoming update is gearing up to deliver an enjoyable experience to the community. Besides, third-party sources have also hinted at the banner phases of both Ruan Mei and Dr. Ratio for the 1.6 patch.

Further details about all the major leaks regarding that version have been compiled in this article.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks that are subject to change.

Honkai Star Rail 1.6 leaks shows new weekly boss gameplay

Recent leaks from names like HSR have shown gameplay footage of all the v1.6 characters fighting a new enemy that is apparently a weekly boss. This foe is expected to arrive in the next patch. The creature shares a similar design with the True Stings, who appear as the final encounter in the Swarm Disaster DLC.

As shown in the footage, the new enemy will have two distinct phases and is capable of dealing Quantum DMG. It can also summon a few miniature bugs for assistance during battle.

Free Lynx leaked for Honkai Star Rail 1.6

The v1.6 leaks from Hexenzirkel hint at a free Lynx reward. Fans have been wanting a copy of the 4-star character for quite some time now, and they will be able to obtain her after clearing the second stage "for any phase of Pure Fiction." For those that don't know, this is the upcoming patch's flagship event.

If such leaks are true, Trailblazers should be able to easily snag the free copy of Lynx. She should bring excellent value to any team, as this unit can remove debuff from all allies while healing them during combat.

Honkai Star Rail 1.6 banner leaks

Banner leaks for the upcoming patch come in courtesy of X (formerly Twitter) user Waffel. They suggest that Ruan Mei will be available in the first phase of the Honkai Star Rail 1.6, along with a Blade rerun. She is an Ice Harmony unit that will introduce an assortment of buffs in this game.

The second banner will feature Dr. Ratio and a Kafka rerun. The former is a 5-star Hunt unit from the Imaginary element and is destined to be a DPS in this game.

Both Ruan Mei and Ratio were officially revealed through HoYoverse’s latest drip marketing campaign. In contrast, Blade and Kafka have previously appeared in the version 1.2 banner.