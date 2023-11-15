Honkai Star Rail leaks hint at free Lynx in version 1.6

Honkai Star Rail is going to have a lot of events and new characters added to it with 1.6. As fans are busy looking at leaks surrounding Ruan Mei, Dr. Ratio, and Xueyi, a recent post from a credible source suggests that Lynx will be available for free in that update. It hasn't been long since the youngest Landau sibling became a part of the playable roster. In 1.6, every player is expected to be able to get this 4-star healer in their team.

Players should remember that acquiring a free version of a Lynx will either help them build a completely new healer from the ground up or gain an Eidolon to amplify her skills further. That said, it's worth noting that Honkai Star Rail does have a shortage of free healers in the game.

Having a Lynx alongside Natasha will fill the void and help players build two teams with one healer each.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks by the renowned Hexenzirkel. Readers should take everything mentioned here with a grain of salt.

Free Lynx leaked for Honkai Star Rail 1.6 event

Honkai Star Rail and HoYoverse show no signs of stopping giveaways with each update, as players have gotten something valuable through it for free since this title's release. From Light Cones to 4-star characters, certain events have created a significant incentive to play the game.

A similar case is expected to happen in v1.6, as leaked information from Hexenzirkel suggests that he will be available in that patch for free.

This rumor comes from Hexenzirkel, who has revealed images of v1.6's events and other details. Their description regarding the free Lynx states:

"Clear Stage 2 for any phase of Pure Fiction to obtain the 4-star character Lynx (The Abundance Quantum)."

Pure Fiction is going to be the flagship event in 1.6. According to Hexenzirkel, it seems that the event will be titled "Feast of Lies and Deceit: Pure Fiction," with Svarog as the main character on its poster.

Lastly, regarding Lynx's value, players are strongly recommended to go for the character and complete v1.6's event objectives as required. Aside from Natasha, Honkai Star Rail does not have a free Abundance unit. Adding Lynx to the roster should make team-building for Forgotten Halls easier.