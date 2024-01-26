Honkai Star Rail 2.0 new relics, effects, and best characters to use on

Honkai Star Rail's version 2.0 livestream has revealed two new relic sets that will be arriving in the upcoming update. While one is focused on boosting the Crit Rate and Crit DMG of the wielder, the other can buff the Break Effects of characters. Several units will be able to use these new relics, and as such, players might be curious about their effects and potential users.

This article will list the effects of the new relic sets arriving in Honkai Star Rail's 2.0 update and mention the best characters to utilize them.

Note: Some of the information provided in this article is based on leaks and is thus subject to change.

Honkai Star Rail 2.0 new relics and effects

Honkai Star Rail will release its version 2.0 on February 6, 2024. Alongside new exciting characters, the update will introduce two unique relic sets. Let's look at the leaked effects of both:

1) Pioneer Diver of Dead Waters

Pioneer Diver of Dead Waters relic set (Image via HoYoverse)

This relic set is mainly designed to increase the damage of DPS characters. It can boost the wielder's damage, Crit Rate, and Crit DMG if there is a debuff on the enemy. This can dovetail well with a character like Dr. Ratio, who can currently be obtained for free.

Here are the relic set's effects:

2-Piece Bonus: Increases DMG dealt to enemies with debuff by 12%.

Increases DMG dealt to enemies with debuff by 12%. 4-Piece Bonus: Increases CRIT Rate by 4%. The wearer's attacks against enemies with at least 2/4 debuffs deal 8%/12% CRIT DMG. Upon inflicting a debuff on an enemy, this skill's CRIT Rate and CRIT DMG bonuses are doubled for 1 turn(s).

2) Watchmaker, Master of Dream Machinations

Watchmaker, Master of Dream Machinations relic set (Image via HoYoverse)

The Watchmaker relic set can amplify the Break Effect of all party members in Honkai Star Rail. Characters like Ruan Mei can capitalize on this new addition.

The relic set offers the following effects:

2-Piece Bonus: Increases Break Effect by 16%.

Increases Break Effect by 16%. 4-Piece Bonus: When the wearer uses their Ultimate on an ally, Break Effect for all allies increases by 24% for 2 turn(s). This effect cannot be stacked.

Best characters for Pioneer Diver of Dead Waters relic in Honkai Star Rail

1) Dr. Ratio

Dr Ratio (Image via HoYoverse)

Dr. Ratio (5-star Imaginary) will be one of the best characters to utilize Pioneer Diver of Dead Waters, as his kit synergizes so well with the relic set's effects. He requires high crit stats to perform efficiently and can consistently apply debuffs on enemies via his Skill to trigger the set bonus.

2) Kafka

Kafka (Image via HoYoverse)

Kafka (5-star Lightning) is an amazing DoT damage dealer who would excel with the crit stats offered by this relic set. Furthermore, unlocking her E1 will provide her with the ability to apply debuffs, improving the viability of this set.

3) Topaz

Topaz (Image via HoYoverse)

Topaz (5-star Fire) is an excellent sub-DPS whose Skill can consistently apply the Proof of Debt debuff on enemies meeting the requirements of the relic set, making her a solid choice.

Best characters for Watchmaker, Master of Dream Machinations relic in Honkai Star Rail

1) Ruan Mei

Ruan Mei (Image via HoYoverse)

Ruan Mei (5-star Ice) is the perfect character to use the Watchmaker, Master of Dream Machinations relic set. She is an incredible buffer who requires a high Break Effect for the best result. Moreover, her Ultimate affects allies for two turns, syncing perfectly with the set bonus.

2) Asta

Asta (Image via HoYoverse)

Asta (4-star Fire) is a great support character who can buff several aspects of her teammates. Her Skill, Meteor Storm, can be an effective method of Breaking enemies, making her a decent choice for this set.

3) Silver Wolf

Silver Wolf (Image via HoYoverse)

Silver Wolf (5-star Quantum) is a powerful DPS who can inflict high damage and apply a debuff on enemies. Her Break Effect build will thrive with this upcoming set.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Honkai Star Rail hub.