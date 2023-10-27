5 reasons to get Topaz & Numby in Honkai Star Rail

Topaz & Numby is a 5-star Fire Hunt unit that may be appealing to pull for some players in Honkai Star Rail for a variety of reasons. Her niche largely lies in her highly unique playstyle that revolves around Follow-Up Attacks and her innovative Technique. Spending Stellar Jade and Star Rail Special Passes to get this character could be competitively viable.

Some subjective reasons, such as liking her design and personality, are also equally valid. That said, this list only focuses on Topaz & Numby's gameplay qualities in Honkai Star Rail.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

Synergy with Follow-Up Attacks and other reasons to get Topaz & Numby in Honkai Star Rail

1) Synergy with Follow-Up Attacks

One of the most unique things about Topaz & Numby in Honkai Star Rail is that they have some abilities that apply Proof of Debt. This debuff essentially Advances Forward Numby's actions whenever an ally uses a Follow-Up Attack on an enemy with Proof of Debt on them.

That foe also gets increased damage from those Follow-Up Attacks. Not every character can use those types of abilities, but the few who do would greatly appreciate extra damage. Not to mention, new units can always debut with the Follow-Up Attack mechanic.

2) Extra credits, Cosmic Fragments, and Curios

Getting extra currencies from a Technique is pretty neat (Image via HoYoverse)

Topaz & Numby's Technique (Explicit Subsidy) sends Numby to look for some currencies. The amount earned isn't huge by any means, but it's still free Credits up to 10,000 a day. The more important use of this Technique is in the Simulated Universe, where players could always benefit from extra Cosmic Fragments and especially a random Curio.

This Technique also recovers a sizable amount of Topaz & Numby's Energy in Honkai Star Rail. Explicit Subsidy's multi-faceted usage makes it a solid, if underrated, ability.

3) Useful for finding treasure and Trotters

An example of how Trotters won't run away (Image via HoYoverse)

The same Technique described in the previous entry can also have Numby search for treasure and Trotters, the latter of which won't run away when the player approaches them.

Explicit Subsidy can be very handy for players who don't want to constantly look up guides to find all the loot in the overworld. Best of all, no Technique Points are consumed. There is a lot to love about this ability, especially since it's incredibly unique for a Technique in Honkai Star Rail.

4) Good Fire Hunt unit

Some bosses are weak to Fire (Image via HoYoverse)

Topaz & Numby is Honkai Star Rail's first Fire Hunt unit, meaning players who want to deal good single-target damage against Fire-weak foes may want to get this character. They have the potential to be a great DPS unit, especially once more good Follow-Up Attack characters are introduced down the line or if more suitable relics get released for her.

They're also very easy to use since Numby attacks on its own. Players can simply redirect Numby's attack by using Topaz's Skill on the foe hit by the move.

5) Flexible roles

You could focus on Topaz's damage or help make another unit's Follow-Up Attacks more deadly (Image via HoYoverse)

Most Honkai Star Rail characters are fairly limited in which role they can fulfill. However, Topaz & Numby is unique in that they can be good main DPS, sub DPS, or even a pseudo-Support (if you have a great Follow-Up Attack character).

The sheer flexibility of their kit means some players can experiment with their comps more so than they would with the average unit.

