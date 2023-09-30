Is Topaz worth pulling for in Honkai Star Rail 1.4?

Topaz and Numby are a new character unit that is absolutely worth pulling for in the second half of Honkai Star Rail 1.4. There's even a case to be made that F2P players and other gamers with barely any resources should prioritize the pair over Jingliu. This article focuses on why the new 5-star Fire Hunt unit is worth getting in the upcoming update.

For those who don't know, Topaz and Numby have a gimmick tied to making Follow-Up Attacks more powerful. It's a unique niche that isn't focused on much in the current game but can become much better in future patches. Of course, you still have various units, such as Kafka, Blade, Clara, etc., to take advantage of in this new character's kit.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective. Topaz and Numby count as a single character.

Here is why Trailblazers should pull for Topaz and Numby in Honkai Star Rail 1.4

This new character also has a lot of personality in her and her companion's animations

The Honkai Star Rail 1.4 livestream showed off Topaz and Numby's abilities. The character has a mechanic called Proof of Debt, which is a debuff with the following effect:

"(Unremoveable) Increases follow-up attack DMG received by 25%. Numby will target this unit as its attack target."

The first part of this effect is interesting when it comes to team dynamics. Here are the current characters with Follow-Up Attacks prior to Honkai Star Rail 1.4:

Blade

Bronya (Eidolon Level 4 only)

Clara

Herta

Himeko

Jing Yuan

Kafka

March 7th

Qingque (Eidolon Level 4 only)

Yanqing

Pulling Topaz and Numby might be a good idea if you like using any of these units. Don't forget that other future characters could also use Follow-Up Attacks. Buffing that sort of damage by a small percentage can always be handy.

Good DPS

This unit has a lot of good traits

It is worth noting that Topaz and Numby are good at dealing damage together and even benefit from the Follow-Up Attack buff they can create. This unit is a 5-star Fire Hunt user, meaning that they excel against foes weak to Fire, especially in single-target situations.

Don't forget that any ally attacking the target with Proof of Debt would make Numby's turn advance forward in Honkai Star Rail 1.4. This will be especially handy against anything weak to Fire, as you can regularly Weakness Break it.

This character's damage scaling is promising, meaning players should expect to get good results if they pull this duo.

Verdict

It will be interesting to see this unit's placement in the upcoming meta

If you want a future-proof character who may even become better in future updates, Topaz and Numby are great to pull. They can buff Follow-Up Attack DMG while dealing solid damage on their own. Don't forget that Topaz's Technique can even create a tiny amount of Cosmic Fragments in the Simulated Universe while giving you a slight chance of getting a Curio.

There are plenty of unique traits tied to this character. That's not even tying into the small amount of Credits you could get with her in a day. Of course, if you want to play it safe, it would be best to wait until this unit's banner comes out in the second half of Honkai Star Rail 1.4 and see how other YouTubers react to her performance.

