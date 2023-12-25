Honkai Star Rail 2.0 leaks suggest two new Relic sets from Penacony

A bunch of Honkai Star Rail 2.0 leaks have been making the news lately, showcasing a variety of featured content for the patch, which includes two brand-new Relic sets. As the update will introduce the Penacony region, the gear pieces should be available in a particular Cavern of Corrosion domain in the area.

That said, most of the information about the equipment has been obtained from an unauthorized database. Therefore, the effect and numbers specified on each of them may vary from the final version.

This article will provide details on the “Watchmaker, Master of Dream Machinations,” and “Pioneer Diver of Dead Waters” Relics from Penacony.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks that are subject to change.

All leaked Penacony Relic sets for Honkai Star Rail 2.0

First up, the “Watchmaker, Master of Dream Machinations” set is tailored for Honkai Star Rail characters that excel at inflicting Weakness Break as the two-piece bonus offers a 16% Break Effect. Additionally, the four-piece passive boosts the Break Effect for all allies by 24% for two turns after the wearer launches their Ultimate on them.

It is evident that the developers made this Relic set specifically for Ruan Mei since most of her buffs enable allies to bypass and shatter enemies’ Toughness. Besides, any support unit can trigger the passive as long as they can apply their Ultimate to a teammate.

In contrast, the two-piece set of “Pioneer Diver of Dead Waters' increases the DMG dealt to debuffed enemies by 12%. The four-piece bonus offers a 4% CRIT Rate and boosts the wearer’s CRIT DMG by 8% or 12% against targets afflicted with two or four debuffs, respectively. The effects are doubled for a turn after inflicting a negative on an enemy.

Dr. Ratio appears to be the ideal candidate for the upcoming “Pioneer Diver of Dead Waters' Relic set, as the specified bonuses align with his innate ability to deal bonus damage on debuffed targets. However, any DPS character in Honkai Star Rail should be able to use it when paired with support units like Silver Wolf or Pela, which can inflict negative effects on the opponent.

