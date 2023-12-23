Honkai Star Rail 1.6 tier list: All DPS characters, ranked

With the release of Honkai Star Rail 1.6 on the horizon, fans of the game may have many questions about the new version's content, including which DPS characters will be viable in the meta. DPS units are usually used as the base of a team composition. Most players choose a strong DPS pick that can carry them through most of the activities in the space odyssey.

This article ranks all Honkai Star Rail DPS characters in a tier list.

Ranking all Honkai Star Rail 1.6 DPS characters in a tier list

All Honkai Star Rail 1.6 DPS characters in a tier list (Image via Tiermaker)

The image above showcases all Honkai Star Rail 1.6 DPS characters in a tier list based on their performance in battle. Eidolons were not taken into account for a fair assessment.

SS tier

Topaz & Numby (Image via HoYoverse)

The Honkai Star Rail 1.6 characters in the SS tier dominate the meta of the game and have exceptional kits with excellent damage-dealing capabilities.

The DPS units that deserve to be in this tier are as follows:

Jingliu

Blade

Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae

Seele

Kafka

Topaz & Numby

Every character in this tier requires little to no investment or Eidolons to perform well on the battlefield. Jingliu, Blade, Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae, and Kafka can single-handedly clear end-game activities. They are also capable of dealing colossal damage to their opponents.

S tier

Clara (Image via HoYoverse)

The characters in the S tier are amazing but require some assistance or a whole team to shine on the battlefield. The units in the S tier are as follows:

Dr. Ratio

Argenti

Jing Yuan

Clara

Xueyi

Yanqing

All DPS units in this tier require decent investment to perform well, as they are not as strong as the characters in the SS tier. When built correctly, they can clear some challenging activities in the title.

A tier

Himeko (Image via HoYoverse)

Characters in the A tier used to be powerful but are no longer viable in the current meta. The Honkai Star Rail 1.6 DPS characters in this tier are as follows:

Himeko

Guinaifen

Luka

Sushang

Hook

Dan Heng

A strong team and substantial investment are needed for each of these units to function effectively. Hook and Dan Heng need a few Eidolons to really shine during a fight.

B tier

Serval (Image via HoYoverse)

The DPS characters in the B tier are not viable. They are overshadowed by those in the SS and A tiers in terms of power and performance.

The following characters are in the B tier:

Serval

Qingque

Herta

Trailblazer (Destruction)

Arlan

These characters require a hefty amount of investment and a specific team to clear some of the challenging activities in the game. Arlan, Trailblazer, and Herta deal negligible damage. Their pick rates have also significantly dropped in end-game activities.

