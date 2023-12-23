Honkai Star Rail 1.6 tier list: All DPS characters, ranked

With the release of Honkai Star Rail 1.6 on the horizon, fans of the game may have many questions about the new version's content, including which DPS characters will be viable in the meta. DPS units are usually used as the base of a team composition. Most players choose a strong DPS pick that can carry them through most of the activities in the space odyssey.
This article ranks all Honkai Star Rail DPS characters in a tier list.
Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer.
Ranking all Honkai Star Rail 1.6 DPS characters in a tier list
The image above showcases all Honkai Star Rail 1.6 DPS characters in a tier list based on their performance in battle. Eidolons were not taken into account for a fair assessment.
SS tier
The Honkai Star Rail 1.6 characters in the SS tier dominate the meta of the game and have exceptional kits with excellent damage-dealing capabilities.
The DPS units that deserve to be in this tier are as follows:
- Jingliu
- Blade
- Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae
- Seele
- Kafka
- Topaz & Numby
Every character in this tier requires little to no investment or Eidolons to perform well on the battlefield. Jingliu, Blade, Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae, and Kafka can single-handedly clear end-game activities. They are also capable of dealing colossal damage to their opponents.
S tier
The characters in the S tier are amazing but require some assistance or a whole team to shine on the battlefield. The units in the S tier are as follows:
- Dr. Ratio
- Argenti
- Jing Yuan
- Clara
- Xueyi
- Yanqing
All DPS units in this tier require decent investment to perform well, as they are not as strong as the characters in the SS tier. When built correctly, they can clear some challenging activities in the title.
A tier
Characters in the A tier used to be powerful but are no longer viable in the current meta. The Honkai Star Rail 1.6 DPS characters in this tier are as follows:
- Himeko
- Guinaifen
- Luka
- Sushang
- Hook
- Dan Heng
A strong team and substantial investment are needed for each of these units to function effectively. Hook and Dan Heng need a few Eidolons to really shine during a fight.
B tier
The DPS characters in the B tier are not viable. They are overshadowed by those in the SS and A tiers in terms of power and performance.
The following characters are in the B tier:
- Serval
- Qingque
- Herta
- Trailblazer (Destruction)
- Arlan
These characters require a hefty amount of investment and a specific team to clear some of the challenging activities in the game. Arlan, Trailblazer, and Herta deal negligible damage. Their pick rates have also significantly dropped in end-game activities.
