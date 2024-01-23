Death Stranding Director's Cut iOS launch - Release date, price, and more

Death Stranding Director's Cut is coming very soon to mobile devices, and new information indicates that it will launch at the end of January. It was already announced by Apple during the iPhone 15's launch that a mobile port is being developed, and there has been some much-needed clarity regarding that.

This information comes from Techamazing, who shared the game's official page, which is currently up on the Apple store.

Many fans have long been inquiring about the release date. Additionally, the price has been announced, and it appears that just like the PC/console version, players will have to pay a one-time fee. That said, the asking price is significantly lower than the game's main version.

When will the Death Stranding Director's Cut iOS launch take place?

Expand Tweet

Based on the official page of the game on the Apple Store, the mobile port is going to be available starting January 31, 2024. While the port was announced in 2023, this is the first time there has been a definite indication of a launch date.

However, it's worth noting that dates on the app store are often placed as placeholders, and they can change later. Hence, readers are advised to wait for the official confirmation from 505 Games, who will publish the mobile version.

Is the Death Stranding Director's Cut iOS version free-to-play?

While several mobile titles are released for free, that won't be the case with this version of Death Stranding. As things stand, a one-time fee will be mandatory, but there won't be any microtransactions. Additionally, it seems unlikely that the game will be available on Apple Arcade as of now.

How much will the Death Stranding Director's Cut iOS version cost?

The upcoming version seems to have been priced at $19.99, far less than the PC version's price. However, the mobile port is only going to be available for the latest gen devices, and will reportedly occupy nearly 70 GB of internal storage.

It will be interesting to find out how the mobile port works and what kind of reception the game will have from the community. Death Stranding has been one of the best releases in recent years, and it's widely considered by many to be a Kojima classic.