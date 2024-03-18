Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 vs 7 Gen 3: Which is the better gaming processor?

With the announcement of the new Qualcomm chips, readers may be curious about the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 vs 7 Gen 3 debacle. The 8s Gen 3 and the 7 Gen 3 are expected to make waves in the smartphone industry, especially regarding gaming, owing to their incredibly efficient yet powerful Cortex CPUs and Adreno GPUs.

At present, these chips are not available in any smartphone. However, we can still compare the listed specifications of the 8th Gen 3 and 7th Gen 3 chips and help settle the ongoing debate between the two.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinions.

Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 vs 7 Gen 3: All key specifications detailed

The key 8s Gen 3 vs 7 Gen 3 specifications are compared in the table below:

Specifications Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 CPU 1x Cortex X4 (3 GHz), 4x Cortex A720 (2.8 GHz) and 3x Cortex A520 (2 GHz) 1x Cortex A715 (2.63 GHz), 3x Cortex A715 (2.4 GHz) and 4x Cortex A510 (1.8 GHz) GPU Adreno 730 Adreno 720 Video 4K + HDR at 60 FPS; 1080p video at 240 FPS 4K at 60 FPS; 1080p at 120 FPS Architecture 4nm 4nm

Both chipsets bring with them subtle improvements over their predecessors, in multiple key areas such as efficiency, overall performance, bandwidth, and connectivity speed among others.

While the 7 Gen 3 is a direct successor to the well-received 7 Gen 2, (and as such is set to replace it in the long run) the 8s Gen 3 covers a rather different niche - the flagship killers. It is expected to be made available in multiple devices this year, offering a slight upgrade to the 8 Gen 2 platform while remaining less powerful than the flagship-level 8 Gen 3.

The 8s Gen 3 is primed to release on slightly more premium (but still not flagship grade) devices, while the 7 Gen 3 is designed for midrange devices instead.

Regardless, both chipsets should prove to be more than adequate for the average user.

The Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 is better for gaming, but the 7 Gen 3 doesn’t trail too far behind

In terms of raw performance, the 8s is clearly ahead as seen on the spec sheet above. It possesses a better, stronger CPU with an Adreno 735 GPU that should, in theory, provide a smoother gaming experience across all titles.

This is not to say that the 7 Gen 3 is a slouch. On the contrary, the 7 Gen 3 is perfectly capable of running modern games such as Genshin Impact at acceptable framerates, provided you dial down the settings a little.

The 8s Gen 3 should significantly overpower the 7 Gen 3 for emulation however.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more news, guides and updates on mobile tech.