Nothing Phone 2a expected launch date, specs, prices, and more rumors explored

The Nothing Phone 2a has been recently tipped as a lower-end alternative to the Phone 2. The idea will be much like the Google Pixel series, with the "a" variant catering to the budget audience. However, for Nothing, the Phone 2a will likely be priced below 400 euros ($440), making it more affordable than the recent Pixel 7a.

To target the lower price point, Nothing has cut down on the device's specs. Moreover, it will feature fewer glyph lights. The camera setup is being revamped as well.

Let's review everything we know about the new and upcoming Phone 2a.

Note: Most of the information here is based on rumors and leaks. Readers are advised to take it with a grain of salt.

Nothing Phone 2a expected launch date: It's coming sooner than you think!

The Phone 2a has been recently rumored to launch in late February 2024 at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. Nothing was present at the 2023 edition of the event as well.

This year, the conference has been scheduled for February 26-29. The new budget Nothing Phone could thus launch sooner than previously thought.

Nothing Phone 2a specs

Much isn't known about the specs of the Phone 2a. Previous leaks suggested the device will be offered in two RAM and storage variants: 8+128 GB and 12+256 GB. Color options will reportedly be limited to white and black like the rest of the Nothing lineup.

The company is also ditching the more powerful Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 found on the Phone 2 for the budget Dimensity 7200 processor. This will help it stick to the sub-€400 ($440) price tag.

A render of the smartphone was leaked on the Chinese social network Weibo, and it had a horizontal camera setup reminiscent of the Samsung Galaxy S10 design. The device looks clean and minimalist and is very much consistent with the Nothing design language.

Here's a list of all the expected specs we know so far:

Nothing Phone 2a Processor Mediatek Dimensity 7200 RAM 8, 12 GB Storage 128, 256 GB Color options White, black

Nothing Phone 2a prices

The upcoming Nothing Phone 2a will be priced quite competitively. While the Pixel "a" series targets the $450-500 range, this smartphone will likely be priced below $440. We can expect the 8 GB RAM and 128 GB variant to be offered at around $400 or slightly less. The 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage option can go for slightly more and top out at around $450-470.

None of this has been confirmed by Nothing yet, and the prices are solely based on our speculations. We need to wait a few more weeks for more details on the device.