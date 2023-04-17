Google Pixel 7a release date leaked: Expected pricing, performance, and more

According to a new leak by Jon Prosser of Frontpagetech, the Google Pixel 7a could launch on May 10. Google has so far been quiet regarding significant leaks regarding its new mid-range smartphone, but we may finally see it in full glory soon. The latest leak also details its preorder details, availability, and price. Over the past few years, Google has focused on launching fewer phones rather than saturating the market with a plethora of devices.

As a result, the Pixel 7a could also be the final smartphone launch from the company this year. But new leaks also suggest that the Google Pixel Fold could launch soon. Also, according to Prosser, the device will have a separate pre-order date for different carriers.

jon prosser @jon_prosser Google Pixel Fold



Announcement: May 10

Pre-order from Google Store: May 10

Pre-order from partners / carriers: May 30

Available: June 27 Google Pixel Fold Announcement: May 10Pre-order from Google Store: May 10Pre-order from partners / carriers: May 30Available: June 27 https://t.co/11zMixDdYy

So, let us take a look at the expected specifications, features, and price of the Pixel 7a, which Google hopes will be a hit like the Pixel 6a.

Google Pixel 7a could have some major improvements over Pixel 6a

The Tensor G2 processor, which is also incorporated in the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, is anticipated to power the Pixel 7a. Although specific RAM and internal storage settings have not yet been disclosed, you may expect them to be similar to those of the Google Pixel 6a. In addition, a complete metal camera frame with cutouts for a twin camera arrangement at the back may also be included in the Pixel 7a.

Some more leaks also suggest that the Pixel 7a will have a better back camera system, a bigger Full HD AMOLED display, and a 90Hz display. The improvements in the display are much anticipated as we have yet to see a fast refresh rate display in this series, including the Pixel 6a.

Google Pixel 7a price and availability

As for the pricing, according to Rjey, the final price of the smartphone will be $499. It will be interesting to see what pricing modifications are made to the Pixel 6a. The phone is also expected to be available globally, with further discounts scheduled in the future.

Given that Google I/O 2023 will take place on May 10, the excitement should be at an all-time high at this point. You can also expect to see the much-awaited Google Pixel Fold at this event.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

