5 best devices to play Warzone Mobile on max settings

Warzone Mobile, the highly anticipated free-to-play battle royale game from Activision, is now available worldwide. However, gamers need devices that can play Warzone Mobile on max settings. The basic specs requirement to run the latest COD on the highest settings is 6GB of RAM and a high-range GPU like the Adreno 660 or Mali-G710 MP12.

Currently, the game has a 2.7GB file size on iOS and a 3.6 GB size on Android. However, this figure can grow over time due to saved data, character progression, and updates. Therefore, it is vital to select the right device from the vast number of options available at your disposal.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

What are the best devices to play Warzone Mobile on max settings?

1) Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro

Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro is one of the best gaming devices (Image via Asus)

The Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro is arguably the best gaming phone on the market. It features a 6.78-inch 165Hz AMOLED display, which is big, smooth, and responsive. Plus, you get some additional handy features like flexible Air Trigger shoulder buttons and a secondary USB-C port to elevate the gaming experience to the next level.

This device comes with a claimed peak of 2,500 nits in HDR scenarios and 1,600 nits in high-brightness mode, allowing you to see details like shadows, enemies hiding in corners, or faint objective markers.

Specifications Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro Display 6.78-inches AMOLED LTPO Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 RAM 16GB/24GB Storage 512GB/1TB Battery 5500mAh Charging support 65W wired, 15W wireless Camera Rear: 50MP+32MP+13MP || Front: 32MP Price Starts at $1099

The Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro ticks all the requirements to play Warzone Mobile on max settings. However, Asus has promised only two years of major Android updates to this device. Furthermore, the mappable physical trigger buttons are reduced to two from four, which is a little disappointing.

Pros:

It delivers smooth and powerful performance.

Battery life is impressive.

Additional features for optimal gameplay.

Cons:

The AeroActive Cooler X fan accessory is limited to drawing heat away from the rear surface only.

It has only two physical trigger buttons instead of four.

Only two years of OS updates.

2) OnePlus 12

One of the best devices to play Warzone Mobile on max settings (Image via OnePlus)

The OnePlus 12 is a gaming beast in disguise. It is marketed more as an all-around flagship, but its top-notch specs, including Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, Adreno 750 GPU, 5,400mAh battery, and others, to name a few, make for one of the best mobiles to play Warzone Mobile on max settings.

Furthermore, it has an immersive 6.82-inch QHD+ screen with a 1-120 Hz dynamic refresh rate. It tops out at 4,500 nits in some situations. The haptic motor does a great job as well.

Specifications OnePlus 12 Display 6.82-inches OLED Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 RAM 12GB/16GB Storage 256GB/512GB Battery 5400mAh Charging support 80W wired, 50W wireless Camera Rear: 64MP+50MP+48MP || Front: 32MP Price Starts at $799

OnePlus’s Trinity Engine and Dual Cryo-velocity Cooling System keep the device cool in long gaming sessions. There is no tradeoff that comes out as a deal breaker. But if you want a device with a capable camera performance besides gaming, you should prefer a different device.

Pros:

Excellent battery performance and charging support.

It manages to stay cool in long gaming sessions.

Available at a very competitive price.

Cons:

Fewer AI features.

It isn’t IP68 water-resistant.

3) Samsung Galaxy S24+

The Galaxy S24 is a good gaming smartphone (Image via Samsung/Flipkart)

The Samsung Galaxy S24+ is another impressive device to play Warzone Mobile on max settings, as it has a good balance of display, battery life, performance, and feel. Although its design looks less premium than the Ultra, it is comfortable to hold for long gaming sessions. Thanks to its QHD+ display technology, the screen is sharper and more detailed than S24’s FHD+ equivalent.

Other features of AMOLED displays, like usual color, anti-distortion, and wide-angle viewing, are present, adding more fun to gaming on the device.

Specifications Samsung Galaxy S24+ Display 6.7-inches AMOLED Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3/Samsung Exynos 2400 RAM 12GB Storage 256GB/512GB Battery 4900mAh Charging support 45W wired, 15W wireless Camera Rear: 50MP+12MP+10MP || Front: 12MP Price Starts at $999

The Galaxy S24+ also features a vapor chamber and ray-tracing support, ensuring a smooth gaming experience. The device runs on Samsung's OneUI, which comes with pre-installed apps or bloatware and offers less customization than some interfaces.

The device also features a steep learning curve if you are new to the Galaxy lineup, making it less suitable for some. However, it is a personal opinion.

Pros:

It boasts an impressive display.

Battery life is amazing.

Cons:

The design looks less premium.

No updates to the camera.

4) iPhone 15 Pro

Play Warzone Mobile on max setting on iPhone 15 Pro (Image via Apple)

Featuring an A17 Pro chip, a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, and impressive battery life, the iPhone 15 Pro is among the best devices to play Warzone Mobile on max settings. Other than the new CPU, you will find a new GPU and a new 2x-faster Neural Engine. The clock speed is also high compared to its predecessor.

The iPhone 15 Pro series reportedly has an exclusive "Peak Graphics Mode" option in Warzone Mobile. This suggests higher graphical fidelity for these devices, leading to a more immersive experience.

Specifications iPhone 15 Pro Display 6.1-inches Super Retina XDR Processor Apple A17 Pro RAM 8GB Storage 128GB/256GB/512GB/1TB Battery NA Charging support 15W wireless Camera Rear: 48MP+12MP+12MP || Front: 12MP Price Starts at $999

In general, iPhones are not gaming devices. It has a small display compared to other entries in our list and brings heat concerns. The battery life is also underwhelming at this price point.

Pros:

It boasts one of the most powerful processors at the moment.

The screen is impressive.

Cons:

Battery life is average.

It might get heated up in long gaming sessions.

5) iPad Pro M2

iPad Pro is the best tab to play Warzone Mobile on max settings (Image via Apple)

iPad Pro M2 is arguably one of the best devices for gaming. It is extremely fast and capable of handling demanding tasks like video editing and high-end gaming with ease. Although there are other high-end Android tablets like the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, the iPad Pro series has Peak Graphics Mode, making it more suitable to play Warzone Mobile on max settings.

Additionally, Activision has a long history of developing Call of Duty games for iOS, so there's a chance Warzone Mobile might be particularly well-optimized for iPads and iPhones.

Specifications iPad Pro Display 11-inch, 12.9-inch Liquid Retina display Processor M2 RAM 8GB/16GB Storage 128GB/256GB/512GB/1TB/2TB Battery NA Charging support NA Camera Rear: 12MP+10MP || Front: 12MP Price Starts at $799

The iPad Pro has many configuration options, so you can select one that matches your needs and preferences. The only downside is you might see thermal throttling and fast battery drain during extended gaming sessions.

Pros:

Optimized for games like Warzone Mobile.

The processor is powerful.

Cons:

You might see frame rate drops or stuttering.

Fast battery drain during gaming.

All devices mentioned above match the required specs to play Warzone Mobile on max settings. You can opt for any of these devices based on your preferences.

Check other articles:

What is The Keep in Warzone Mobile? || Will Warzone Mobile have mouse and keyboard support?