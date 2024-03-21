What is The Keep in Warzone Mobile?

Warzone Mobile is here, and with it comes a plethora of new features. One of these features is The Keep. Multiple fan-favorite Call of Duty maps, like Rust and Verdansk, will also be making their way into the mobile title. Adding on to the good news, the content of this game version will be synced with the PC and console iterations.

However, players of Warzone Mobile will have a unique feature called The Keep. What is so unique about this? Let’s find out.

Warzone Mobile The Keep explained

The Keep in Warzone Mobile (Image via Activision)

The Keep will act as a store exclusively for Warzone Mobile players, offering them a way to claim new cosmetics. Players will have to spend CoD points to buy a random draw, which will, in turn, give them a cosmetic. This store will be similar to CoD Mobile’s Lucky Draw.

One good news for players is that if they obtain a certain item from the store, it will be removed from future draws. This allows players to obtain new items for each draw.

However, each reward has a certain probability to unlock. Some items will take more CoD points to unlock depending on their probability stats. The probability of getting an item will be displayed in the game.

The Keep items and prices

Expand Tweet

Some items available on The Keep will be the same ones from Modern Warfare 2, Modern Warfare 3, and Warzone PC/console. More specifically, items like Operator skins, weapon skins, vehicle skins, and emblems will be available in this exclusive store. Furthermore, some rewards can be used in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone PC/console.

However, the exact price of each draw is still unknown. Judging from the image posted by Activision, the draws could begin with 120 CoD points. On the other hand, the Lucky Draw items on CoD Mobile go as high as 5,000 CoD points, which is around $39.99.

Warzone Mobile could also charge something similar. However, Activision has yet to reveal the prices for The Keep in Warzone Mobile, and therefore, this information is just speculation.

When will The Keep launch in Warzone Mobile?

Expand Tweet

While Warzone Mobile may have been released globally, The Keep is not available in the game yet. There is no official release date for this feature either. However, Activision claims it will be available shortly after launch.

Stay tuned to find out any new developments about the feature in Warzone Mobile.

Check out these other Warzone Mobile articles:

How to link your Activision ID to your Warzone Mobile account? || Warzone Mobile minimum system requirements for Android and iOS || How to unlock Bloody Reaper Operator Skin in Warzone Mobile || How to unlock Ghost Golden Phantom skin for free in Warzone Mobile