How to unlock Bloody Reaper Operator Skin in Warzone Mobile upon release

The Bloody Reaper Operator Skin is among the cosmetics that you can unlock during Warzone Mobile's launch event. It will be offered as a redeemable reward in the Operation Day Zero event, and the best part is that it will be available for free.

However, unlike the first two Ghost Operator skins announced for the game, the Bloody Reaper is exclusive to Warzone Mobile, meaning it won't be accessible in MW3 and Warzone.

Warzone Mobile is set to launch on March 21, 2024, and will bring in fan-favorite maps like Verdansk and Rebirth Island. Call of Duty has prepared plenty of rewards for the game's global launch.

Here's how you can get the Bloody Reaper Operator Skin in Warzone Mobile.

How to get the Bloody Reaper Operator Skin in Warzone Mobile for free

The Bloody Reaper Operator skin will be available as part of the individual rewards lineup in the Operation Day Zero event in Warzone Mobile. To unlock the skin, players will need to complete the event challenges and earn Event Points. These points can then be used to redeem the skin in the Event Store.

The exact number of points required to unlock Ghost’s Bloody Reaper Operator skin is currently unknown. However, players can expect that it will have the highest point requirement among all available rewards.

Event points can also be earned by doing the following:

Opening a Supply Box or Day Zero Supply Drop

Killing an enemy player

Completing Contract

Using a Killstreak

Landing a headshot

Buying items from Buy Stations

As mentioned, unlike the Golden Phantom and Condemned skins in Warzone Mobile, which can be obtained and used in both Warzone and MW3, the Bloody Reaper Ghost cosmetic will only be accessible through the mobile title.

Operation Day Zero Warzone Mobile (Image via Activision)

Aside from the Bloody Reaper Operator skin, players can also unlock the following Individual Rewards:

“Crimson Blaze” Emblem

“Nightmare Rift” Calling Card

“Forsaken Past” Emblem

“Tearing Me Apart” Sticker

“Demon’s Claw” Combat Knife Weapon Blueprint

“Last Word” Charm

“Hell Scrapper” LTV Vehicle Skin

“Nightmare Inferno” Large Decal

“Crimson Prince” X12 Weapon Blueprint

“Vengeful Devil King” Large Decal

“Raging Blaze” M4 Weapon Blueprint

“Bloody Reaper” Ghost Operator

Participate in the Operation Day Zero event on March 22, 2024, to unlock all these rewards.

