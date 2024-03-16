Operation Day Zero event in Warzone Mobile: All rewards, how to play, and more

With the global launch of Warzone Mobile fast approaching, Call of Duty has revealed more details about the Operation Day Zero event. The opening event for the new mobile game will allow players to earn limited-time rewards that will be available across all current Call of Duty titles: Modern Warfare 3, Warzone, and Warzone Mobile.

On March 15, 2024, Call of Duty posted the official promotional poster for the Operation Day Zero event on X. With only a few days left before the Warzone Mobile launch, here's everything you need to know about the game's premier event.

All rewards for the Operation Day Zero event in Warzone Mobile

The Operation Day Zero event in Warzone Mobile features six free rewards that players can unlock throughout the event duration. Most of them have been previously leaked by data miners in early 2024.

Here's the complete list of the rewards, as announced by Call of Duty:

"Golden Phantom" Ghost Operator Skin

"Golden Flame" X12 Weapon Blueprint

"Heavy Thunder" M4 Weapon Blueprint

"Golden Blaze" Emblem

"Gilded Devil King" Vinyl

"Scored Beginnings" Player Card

How to play the Operation Day Zero event in Warzone Mobile

To claim the rewards of Operation Day Zero, players need to complete a series of challenges and earn XP. The challenges have not yet been announced but are expected to be available once Warzone Mobile launches on March 20, 2024.

As with other Call of Duty events, there may be an XP progression system where players unlock specific rewards for reaching XP milestones. It's important to link one's Activision account in Warzone Mobile to access the rewards in MW3 and Warzone.

Aside from the Operation Day Zero event rewards, players can also obtain a Warzone Mobile pre-register bonus. To do so, they can head to the Play Store or App Store on their Android and iOS devices, search for Warzone Mobile, and select Get. The game should be downloaded automatically during the launch day.

By pre-registering, players can get an Operator skin, weapon blueprints, vinyl, and emblem.

