5 Best Warzone Mobile alternatives to play in 2024

Mobile gaming lovers are curiously waiting for Call of Duty Warzone Mobile. Following a long wait, it will be released globally on March 21, 2024. While it's yet to arrive with all the promising modes, maps, skins, and weapons, gamers can try out several other notable mobile titles similar to Warzone Mobile. Activision's project will be a huge addition to the already populated space of FPS mobile titles.

From Combat Master and PUBG: New State to Warface: Global Operations, there are many other exciting WZ Mobile alternatives out there that are already available on Android and iOS devices. Players can choose their preferred modes, like Battle Royale or Multiplayer, for an adrenaline-filled FPS experience. In this article, we will explore five games that can be played as an alternative to Warzone Mobile in 2024.

5 popular games like Warzone Mobile: Combat Master, PUBG: New State, BattlePrime, and more

1) Combat Master

Combat Master (Image via Alfa Bravo Inc)

Similar to COD games, Combat Master, developed by Alfa Bravo Inc. Old provides a realistic experience to mobile users. Not to mention there's an abundance of weapons in this game. From deadly SMGs to powerful assault rifles and sniper rifles, choices are endless. Whether someone is a tactical pro or a lover of tactical aesthetics, this game is for everyone.

Playing in a Team Deathmatch-like mode, mobile users have to kill as many adversaries as possible. One can also receive resurrections if killed by enemies. Ultimately, it all makes up for an exciting experience for mobile gaming enthusiasts.

2) BattlePrime

BattlePrime game (Image via BattlePrime)

Developed by Press Fire Games Ltd, BattlePrime was released a few years ago for mobiles. It provides players the option to choose different super-skilled soldiers who have their own special abilities. Users can select from the available roster to dive into 6v6 online encounters.

In BattlePrime, the primary objective is to capture the Strategic Points to gain an edge over opponents. While doing so, players must eliminate enemies too. With its immersive gameplay, this mobile game offers a thrilling shooter experience.

3) PUBG: New State

PUBG New State game (Image via Krafton)

Krafton's take on its already successful PUBG brand has been a huge hit among mobile gamers. Taking place in a futuristic timeline, PUBG: New State redefines the way users have experienced battle royale. Players get a new set of weapons and vehicles alongside brand-new map options.

One can select different characters, skins, and outfits according to their preferences. Numerous gameplay modes are also available, adding a fresh touch to this mobile game. With a huge popularity since its debut, PUBG: New State is undoubtedly a must-play Warzone Mobile alternative in 2024.

4) Warface: Global Operations

Warface: Global Operations game (Image via My Games)

Developed by Whalekit and published by My.com, Warface: Global Operations is another good alternative for players looking to try out games like Warzone Mobile. This title offers a huge customization in addition to stunning visuals. Global Operations also provides a unique option of "Blackout" that helps in blinding the enemies for a brief period.

Not to mention, players get the option of choosing their favorite characters. The game also features gameplay modes, like Bomb Mode and Team Deathmatch, in addition to the evergreen Battle Royale mode.

5) World War Heroes: WW2

World War Heroes: WW2 game (Image via Azur Games)

Set in the era of WWII, World War Heroes: WW2 is one of the most renowned FPS mobile titles. This game developed by Azur Interactive Games Limited offers an addictive Multiplayer shooter experience, with game modes like Team Deathmatch and Capture the Flag. Players get to engage in intensified online combat scenarios against opponents from across the globe.

There are also many classic weapons to choose from. The overall experience is filled with immersive graphics and non-stop action. Ahead of WZ Mobile's global launch, World War Heroes: WW2 is a great alternative to keep players hooked onto their screens for as long as they want.

Check out our other Warzone Mobile guides:

Warzone Mobile release date || How to customize your controls in Warzone Mobile || Warzone Mobile x Backbone controllers: Prestige edition, price, rewards, and more || Can you play Warzone Mobile on PC? || Is Warzone Mobile free to play?