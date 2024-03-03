Can you play Warzone Mobile on PC?

The prospect of playing Warzone Mobile on a PC has garnered significant curiosity among COD fans. The game is set for a complete release on both IOS and Android devices by the end of March this year. It will feature 120 lobbies with two different modes, Battle Royale and Resurgence, and has already received a fair bit of attention.

Activision is currently optimizing the game so that it can also run on low-end devices. However, if you want to play it on a PC, there is a way to do so.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer’s opinion.

Is Warzone Mobile available to play on PC?

A screenshot stating that Warzone Mobile is not officially supported on emulators (Image via Facebook/Call of Duty)

Most entry-level devices are capable of running basic games without any issues. However, when it comes to graphically intensive titles such as Call of Duty Warzone Mobile, performance can sometimes be below par, leading to frequent crashes and lagging. This issue can also occur in some mid-range smartphones because of inadequate cooling mechanisms, resulting in overheating problems.

It's important to note that Warzone Mobile is not officially supported by emulators, as stated by the game's developers. However, you can use Android emulators to play the game on your PC.

While there are several Android emulators available online that allow you to play mobile games, BlueStacks is a reliable option for gamers. In the future, more emulators that allow you to play the game on PC can be expected.

Activision has not yet launched Warzone Mobile, but gamers who are interested can pre-register now. The pre-registration phase is currently underway and will continue until March 21, 2024.

By doing so, you can avail of pre-registration rewards such as the "Ghost-Condemned" Operator Skin, "Prince of Hell" X12 Weapon Blueprint, "Archfiend" M4 Weapon Blueprint, "Dark Familiar" Emblem, and "Foe's Flame" Vinyl. Activision is also expected to offer more rewards once certain milestones have been achieved.

Check out more Call of Duty guides here:

How to get clean kills in Modern Warfare 3 || CoD temporarily bans Grenade Launcher from WZ and Modern Warfare 3 || Warzone Season 3 release date || How to collect Mimic Skulls faster in Modern Warfare 3 Horde Hunt event