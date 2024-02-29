How to get clean kills in Modern Warfare 3

In the ever-evolving world of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, mastering the art of clean kills can mean the difference between success and failure on the battlefield. Naturally, precision and stealth are paramount as you navigate through intense missions teeming with adversaries in this FPS title. Whether you’re a seasoned player or a beginner to the game, honing your skills to achieve kills is just paramount to strategy and practice.

Additionally, clean kills are crucial as there are certain challenges that can be completed. For instance in Season 2 Week 4, one of the challenges requires you to get 15 kills.

This article will help you understand what clean kills mean and how you can achieve them in MW3.

What are clean kills in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3)?

In the world of MW3, clean kills typically refer to eliminating enemies swiftly and efficiently without causing collateral damage. Achieving them involves maintaining stealth and minimizing the risk of detection during missions or crucial situations. You should exercise caution and precision to execute kills effectively in dynamic combat situations.

However, mastering it requires skillful maneuvering and a keen understanding of enemies' location and behavior patterns.

How to get clean kills in MW3

To achieve clean kills in Modern Warfare 3, you have to follow the simple strategic steps:

1) Utilize stealth

Move cautiously through the environment, staying out of sight and utilizing cover to approach enemies undetected. One can utilize perks such as Ghost T/V camo and Covert Sneakers to execute an ambush approach.

2) Use of good weapons

It's important to know which guns to use in different situations. For close-range combat or camping, shotguns can be very effective since they can take down an enemy with just one or two surprise hits. On the other hand, for long-range combat, it's recommended to use snipers since they can get you a clean kill with just one shot.

3) Coordinate with teammates

Communicate with your squad to coordinate synchronized takedowns or provide cover for each other during engagements.

4) Practice

Take your time to line up shots carefully in different maps. Try to achieve kills as much as you can and consider playing Hardcore and War mode matches.

That marks the end of the list. Mastering the above tips can help you get a clean kill in MW3.

