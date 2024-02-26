Warzone Season 3 release date and time for all regions

Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3 is scheduled to release in the first week of April 2024, after the end of Season 2. New seasonal updates consistently captivate players with massive content releases and notable game-balancing elements. Similarly, Season 3 will continue the trend, introducing new weapons, modes, events, and other exciting additions.

In this article, we will provide the start date and time of Warzone Season 3 across all regions based on the in-game battle pass timer.

When does Warzone Season 3 start? Release date and time for all regions

Warzone's season-end timer (Image via Activision)

As of writing, Warzone's in-game battle pass timer indicates there are 37 days remaining until the end of Season 2 and the start of Season 3. Therefore, the upcoming season will launch on April 3, 2024, at 9 am PT.

Here is the list of the release dates and times for different regions:

Pacific Time (PT): April 3, 2024, at 9 am

April 3, 2024, at 9 am Mountain Time (MT): April 3, 2024, at 10 am

April 3, 2024, at 10 am Central Time (CT): April 3, 2024, at 11 am

April 3, 2024, at 11 am Eastern Time (ET): April 3, 2024, at 12 pm

April 3, 2024, at 12 pm Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): April 3, 2024, at 5 pm

April 3, 2024, at 5 pm Central European Time (CET): April 3, 2024, at 6 pm

April 3, 2024, at 6 pm Eastern European Time (EET): April 3, 2024, at 7 pm

April 3, 2024, at 7 pm Indian Standard Time (IST): April 3, 2024, at 10:30 pm

April 3, 2024, at 10:30 pm China Standard Time (CST): April 4, 2024, at 1 am

April 4, 2024, at 1 am Japan Standard Time (JST): April 4, 2024, at 2 am

April 4, 2024, at 2 am Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT): April 4, 2024, at 4 am

April 4, 2024, at 4 am New Zealand Daylight Time (NZDT): April 4, 2024, at 6 am

Warzone Season 3 content

Currently, there is no official information about any upcoming content, but it's reasonable to expect the release of new weapons, events, and more in the Season 3 update.

Moreover, during the COD NEXT event, it was announced that Fortune's Keep and Rebirth Island will be added to WZ in early 2024. Since the former has already been included in Season 2, there is a high possibility that Rebirth Island may be included in the upcoming season.

This covers everything there is to know about the release date and time of WZ Season 3.

