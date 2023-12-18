Best AMR9 loadout in Warzone: Attachments, class setup, how to unlock, and more

Call of Duty Warzone caters to a large player base and offers unique weapons like the AMR9 Sub Machine Gun (SMG) to fit different playstyles, be they aggressive or strategic. The SMG class boasts high movement speed and fire rate, which can be significantly effective in close-quarter combat. The AMR9 can help you win difficult gunfights while entering narrow hallways and turning corners.

Warzone’s weapon pool recently expanded after the Modern Warfare 3 integration. The player base can enjoy a list of new weapons alongside the faster movement to dominate online lobbies. You can easily utilize this lethal SMG with the correct attachments and score consecutive victories without breaking a sweat.

This article will highlight the best AMR9 loadout in Warzone.

Best AMR9 loadout attachments in Warzone

AMR9 Sub Machine Gun (Image via Activision)

Here is a list of all the attachments you can use to make the most out of the AMR9 SMG in Warzone.

Recommended build

Muzzle: Shadowstrike Suppressor S

Shadowstrike Suppressor S Optic: Nydar Model 2023

Nydar Model 2023 Underbarrel: DR-6 Handstop

DR-6 Handstop Magazine: 50 Round Mag

50 Round Mag Stock: Dav15 Lught Tactical Stock

The Shadowstrike Suppressor S makes you undetectable on the radar when shooting the gun.

The DR-6 Handstop underbarrel increases aim-walking speed, Aim Down Sight (ADS) speed, sprint-to-fire speed, and movement speed.

The Nydar Model 2023 optic is great as it does not clutter the screen in ADS mode and does not hinder movement speed.

The 50-round extended magazine provides you with more opportunities to continue a gunfight instead of reloading.

The Dav15 Light Tactical further boosts aim walking speed and movement speed.

Best AMR9 class setup and perks

AMR9 Weapon (Image via Activision)

You can use the following equipment alongside the SMG to enjoy one of the strongest possible metas in the battle royale.

Perk package:

Perk Slot 1: EOD

EOD Perk Slot 2: Double Time

Double Time Perk Slot 3: Tempered

Tempered Perk Slot 4: Resolute

Equipment:

Field upgrade: Munitions Box

Munitions Box Tactical: Stim

Stim Lethal: Frag Grenade

The AMR9 has great base stats but can perform even better with a setup that can increase its damage output without taking a hit on the movement speed.

The EOD and Tempered perks will protect you on the battlefield with resistance to explosives like grenades and make it use armor with just two plates. The Double Time perk is great in general, as it increases your tactical sprint duration.

However, you can change it out for another perk to fit your playstyle. The last perk, Resolute, can be helpful while participating in rapid gunfights as it provides a speed boost when shot by enemies.

How to unlock AMR9 in Warzone?

The way to unlock AMR9 is fairly straightforward in the game. You simply need to grind some matches and level up your account to rank 55. Once you do this, the SMG will automatically become available in your inventory.

Best secondary to AMR9 in Warzone

The AMR9 can be paired with either an Assault Rifle or a Light Machine Gun (LMG) to have the ability to initiate and retaliate in long-range gunfights.

