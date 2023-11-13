Best AMR9 loadout Modern Warfare 3 (MW3): Attachments, class setup, how to unlock, and more

The AMR9 is growing in popularity in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) as players recognize the untapped potential of this weapon in the game's multiplayer segment. Being an SMG, it shines in close range, and the loadout we have curated ensures it remains relevant even beyond its short-range capabilities. If you like being up close and personal with your engagements in the game, the AMR9 is the perfect pick.

This article serves as a detailed guide for the best loadout for the AMR9. So, slap on those attachments and earn a few wins to your name using the loadout provided.

Best AMR9 loadout attachments in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3)

Best AMR9 loadout attachments in MW3 (Image via Activision and youtube.com/@ParadoxHD)

The AMR9 is a great SMG for close-range combat. That is the best use case for this weapon, and we advise players to position accordingly when taking fights. The most effective attachments that you can pair with the AMR9 in MW3 are detailed below.

Recommended build:

Barrel: AMR9 Enforcer Long Barrel

AMR9 Enforcer Long Barrel Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Underbarrel: XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop

XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop Optics: Mk. 23 Reflector

Mk. 23 Reflector Ammunition: 9mm High Grain Ammunition

The AMR9 Enforcer Long Barrel adds great control and stability to the AMR9, while the downside is that it takes some movement, ADS, and strafe speed away from the weapon. However, the XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop compensates by boosting the speed-related statistics. This makes the AMR9 a deadly close-range weapon.

The Mk. 23 is the go-to meta optic in the game, and it is natural to put this on because of its extremely clean vision. Furthermore, the 9mm High Grain Ammunition will increase bullet velocity and range, ensuring that the weapon doesn't lose its efficacy beyond close-range combat.

The Monolithic Suppressor will be a great addition to the weapon, as it will ensure you are always off the radar when combatting enemies in the game.

Best AMR9 class setup and perks

AMR9 class setup and perks (Image via Activision and youtube.com/@ParadoxHD)

A list of all the equipment that you can make the best use of alongside the AMR9 to dominate over the battlegrounds of COD is given below:

Vest: Infantry

Infantry Gloves: Scavenger Gloves

Scavenger Gloves Boots: Covert Sneakers

Covert Sneakers Gear: EOD Padding

EOD Padding Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Tactical: Flash Grenade

Flash Grenade Field Upgrade: Munitions Box

How to unlock AMR9 in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3)

The AMR9 sub-machine gun can be unlocked by reaching Level 4 in the game. This can be done by completing daily challenges, bonus challenges, and continuously grinding in the game.

Best secondary weapons for AMR9 in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3)

Renetti pistol secondary in MW3 (Image via Activision and youtube.com/@ParadoxHD)

The Renetti is our preferred choice of secondary weapon to pair with the AMR9. This three-burst pocket sidearm is often overlooked but can prove to be a deadly force in one's arsenal. With the right loadout, a combination of the AMR9 and the Renetti will dismantle squads.

For more Modern Warfare 3 news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.