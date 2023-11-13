Best Rival-9 loadout Modern Warfare 3 (MW3): Attachments, class setup, how to unlock, and more

The Rival-9 in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) has been quite meta-defining. The gun saw a huge spark in its popularity during the game's beta phase, and a number of loadouts popped up, detailing some of the best use-case scenarios for the weapon.

The Rival-9 has a very high fire rate, but the time-to-kill is very low, and you'll need to know how to position yourself during engagements to ensure such eliminations. Our loadout guide will help you slap the best possible attachments on your Rival-9.

Best Rival-9 loadout attachments in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3)

Rival-9 Loadout in MW3 (Image via Activision and YouTube/@Cbass)

The Rival-9 shines brighter than most SMGs at close range, and maintaining the rigth distance is very much the key to winning every single one of your engagements using this weapon. The most effective attachments that you can pair with the Rival-9 in MW3 are detailed below.

Recommended build:

Barrel: Rival-C Clearshot Barrel

Rival-C Clearshot Barrel Muzzle: Purifier Muzzle Brake

Purifier Muzzle Brake Stock: MTZ Marauder Stock

MTZ Marauder Stock Rear Grip: Rival Vice Assault Grip

Rival Vice Assault Grip Magazine: 40-Round Magazine

The Rival-C Clearshot Barrel, Purifier Muzzle Brake, and the MTZ Marauder Stock all do a phenomenal job at ensuring that the Rival-9's wild recoil is under control. Each attachment is aimed at making sure the gun remains stable so you can secure eliminations in the game.

The 40-Round Magazine is merely an extended magazine helping you in dealing with more than one enemy at a time if the situation requires it. And finally, the Rival Vice Assault Grip adds the final layer of stability and gun-kick control.

Best Rival-9 class setup and perks

Best Rival-9 Class Setup and Gear (Image via Activision and YouTube/@Cbass)

Below, you will find a detailed list of all the pieces of equipment you can utilize alongside the Rival-9 to dominate the battlegrounds of COD:

Vest: Infantry

Infantry Gloves: Scavenger Gloves

Scavenger Gloves Boots: Covert Sneakers

Covert Sneakers Gear: EOD Padding

EOD Padding Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Tactical: Flash Grenade

Flash Grenade Field Upgrade: Munitions Box

How to unlock Rival-9 in Modern Warfare 3

The Rival-9 can be unlocked through the Armory in Modern Warfare 3. Upon reaching Level 25, you will be able to assign it to your daily task. Subsequently, you must complete three daily challenges or three bonus challenges to unlock the weapon in your arsenal.

Best secondary weapon for Rival-9 in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3)

The Renetti is a 3-burst handgun that pairs perfectly with the Rival-9. It can be unlocked by reaching Level 21 in the game. With its rapid bursts and sustainable magazine, the Renetti makes for a great secondary in the game.

For more COD news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.