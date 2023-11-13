Best FR 5.56 loadout Modern Warfare 3 (MW3): Attachments, class setup, how to unlock, and more

The Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) release has been quite phenomenal and was received with open hearts by enthusiastic COD players around the world. With the game's release, their already massive arsenal of weapons has seen even more additions, and there is no better time to hop into the game than its fresh release.

Below, you will find one of the best loadouts suited to the FR 5.56, which is ideal for fighting from a distance. The loadout emphasizes medium-long range engagements and, furthermore, has been tuned to ensure you don't miss your shots in these ranges because of the weapon's recoil.

Read on below to get a detailed brief on the attachments to pair up with the FR 5.56 in the brand-new shooter from COD.

Best FR 5.56 loadout attachments in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3)

FR 5.56 Loadout in Modern Warfare 3 (Image via youtube.com/@BennyCentral and Activision)

Given below are some of the most effective attachments that you can equip on the new FR 5.56 in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (MW3).

Recommended build:

Barrel: 600mm FR Longbore

600mm FR Longbore Muzzle: Shadowstrike Suppressor

Shadowstrike Suppressor Optic: MK. 3 Reflector

MK. 3 Reflector Underbarrel: Chewk Angled Grip

Chewk Angled Grip Rear Grip: Intruder Grip

Intruder Grip Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity Ammunition

The Shadowstrike Suppressor is perfect to rock with FR 5.56, keeping you off the radar of enemy players. The 600mm FR Longbore barrel ensures you have better bullet velocity and more control over the gun while shooting from long range.

The MK.3 Reflector needs no introduction and is undoubtedly the best optic offered in MW3. The 5.56 High Velocity Ammunition is great at ensuring precise shots across longer ranges, and the Chewk Angled Grip provides much-needed stability.

Best FR 5.56 class setup and perks

FR 5.56 Class Setup in Modern Warfare 3 (Image via youtube.com/@BennyCentral and Activision)

Below, you will find a list of all the pieces of equipment that you can utilize alongside the FR 5.56 to achieve numerous victories:

Vest: Infantry

Infantry Gloves: Quick-Grip Gloves

Quick-Grip Gloves Boots: Lightweight Boots

Lightweight Boots Gear: EOD Padding

EOD Padding Lethal: Frag Grenade

Frag Grenade Tactical: Stun Grenade

Stun Grenade Field Upgrade: Munitions Box

How to unlock FR 5.56 in Modern Warfare 3

The FR 5.56 can be unlocked through the Armory in Modern Warfare 3. Upon reaching Level 25, you will be able to assign it to your daily task and unlock it henceforth.

Best secondary weapon for FR 5.56 in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3)

COR-45 secondary weapon in MW3 (Image via Activision)

Featuring high-strafe speed and great damage, the COR-45 provides the best of both worlds. It is definitely a reliable secondary that packs quite a punch, allowing you to make plays in the event your primary runs out.

For more news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section.