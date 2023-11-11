5 best meta weapon loadouts in Modern Warfare 3

Modern Warfare 3's latest release has taken the gaming industry by storm, offering many new features and changes that have substantially altered the game's meta. Because of the Carry Forward feature, players can access more guns than ever in Call of Duty history. It transfers all weaponry from Modern Warfare 2 to Modern Warfare 3, in addition to the several MW3-exclusive guns introduced for launch.

With the release of Modern Warfare 3, players' health pools have been increased from 100 to 150, resulting in one of the slowest time-to-kill metrics of any Call Of Duty title. As a result, selecting the appropriate loadout for the mission is more critical than ever.

This guide will walk you through the top five meta-weapon loadouts in Modern Warfare 3. Carefully chosen based on their performance in various game conditions, these are the current top-tier options for gamers looking to maximize their efficiency in the game.

Modern Warfare 3's top 5 meta weapon loadouts

The enormous arsenal of weaponry in Modern Warfare 3 will only grow over time, but there will always be a handful that sparkle and stand above the rest.

Sledgehammer Games is continually adjusting the balance of weaponry, and one gun is rarely allowed to dominate fully for an extended period. What is overpowered at the season's outset may not always remain so.

5) Striker

Striker (Image via Activision)

In Modern Warfare 3, the Striker is a robust SMG that rounds out the top five meta weapons. It is well-known for its powerful damage output and quick fire rate. The Striker's TTK is extremely low, allowing players to crush opponents easily. With a TTK of 297ms up to 9.7m, it can take down an enemy within this range in less than a third of a second.

Despite multiple nerfs during the testing and leading up to the official release, the Striker is unrivaled in nearly all scenarios.

Recommended loadout:

Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Stock: RB Crotalus Assault Stock

RB Crotalus Assault Stock Muzzle: Shadowstrike Suppressor

Shadowstrike Suppressor Rear Grip: Sakin ZX Grip

Sakin ZX Grip Underbarrel: CHEWK ANGLED GRIP

4) Striker 9

Striker 9 (Image via Activision)

In the Modern Warfare 3 meta, the Striker 9 is a noteworthy SMG. Its minimal recoil and rapid-fire rate distinguish it. This submachine gun (SMG) is a 9mm machine pistol with good maneuverability and quick-fire speed. It's a close-range combat weapon with a kill time of 230ms and a range of 4.6 meters.

It does, however, fall short in terms of damage output. Despite this, the Striker 9's ability to quickly destroy foes in close range has resulted in a high player pick rate.

Recommended loadout:

Barrel: STRIKER ELITE LONG BARREL

STRIKER ELITE LONG BARREL Stock: RB CROTALUS ASSAULT STOCK

RB CROTALUS ASSAULT STOCK Muzzle: Shadowstrike Suppressor

Shadowstrike Suppressor Magazine: 40 ROUND MAG

40 ROUND MAG Underbarrel: CHEWK ANGLED GRIP

3) MCW

JAK Raven Kit (MCW – AR) (Image via Activision)

In the Modern Warfare 3 meta, the MCW is a reliable assault rifle. With good stats in every category, from accuracy to damage, the weapon excels in close and mid-range combat. The TTK of the MCW is competitive, contributing to its high pick rate among players.

At medium range, the MCW is one of the most comfortable and pleasant assault rifles (and guns in general). After release, this weapon will be your favorite due to its reasonable rate of fire and low TTK.

Recommended loadout:

Stock: RB REGAL HEAVY STOCK

RB REGAL HEAVY STOCK Muzzle: Shadowstrike Suppressor

Shadowstrike Suppressor Magazine: 40 ROUND MAG

40 ROUND MAG Aftermarket Parts: Jak Raven Kit

Jak Raven Kit Underbarrel: Chewk Angled Grip

2) WSP Swarm

WSP Swarm (Image via Activision)

In the Modern Warfare 3 meta, the WSP Swarm is a notable submachine gun (SMG). It is the greatest SMG for your MW3 loadout and is perfect for fast-paced, aggressive gameplay, and this is due to its high-speed mobility and fire rate.

Because of its significantly lower TTK, the WSP Swarm is one of the game's meta SMGs. With a single magazine in the right hands, it can take out many adversaries at close range.

Recommended loadout:

Barrel: WSP Reckless-90 Long Barrel

WSP Reckless-90 Long Barrel Stock: FSS FORTRESS HEAVY STOCK

FSS FORTRESS HEAVY STOCK Muzzle: L4 Flash Hider

L4 Flash Hider Magazine: 50 ROUND MAG

50 ROUND MAG Underbarrel: Chewk Angled Grip

1) MTZ-556

MTZ-556 (Image via Activision)

The MTZ-556 is the most potent meta weapon in Modern Warfare 3. It is one of the best all-around options for novice players. The MTZ-556 is a dependable weapon that deserves a chance in everyone's armory, resembling the M13 in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 but featuring superior fire rate and handling.

This assault rifle is well-known for its balanced accuracy and damage capabilities. It has an outstanding time-to-kill (TTK), making it a reliable choice for mid-range combat. The pick rate of the MTZ-556 has been continuously high, demonstrating its popularity among players. The adaptability and well-balanced characteristics deserve the top place in the meta.

Recommended loadout:

Barrel: MTZ ROWAN BARREL

MTZ ROWAN BARREL Laser: FSS OLE-V laser

FSS OLE-V laser Stock: EXF Close Quarters Assault Stock

EXF Close Quarters Assault Stock Muzzle: Shadowstrike Suppressor

Shadowstrike Suppressor Underbarrel: CHEWK ANGLED GRIP

