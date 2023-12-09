Best meta weapon loadout to use in Warzone Season 1

Warzone Season 1 has quickly gained popularity, owing to the introduction of new elements that have revitalized the title. Notable additions include new movement mechanics, weapons, the replacement of the Al Mazrah map with the Urzikstan map, underwater gunfights, and more. WZ provides players with a variety of scenarios, and choosing the right weapons is critical for attaining versatility and domination across various battle situations.

In the current meta, the DG-56 assault rifle paired with the Striker SMG is a formidable choice for gamers. This combination provides a blend of reliability, versatility, and power over all distances, increasing your ability to face any challenges on the battlefield.

This article will guide players in configuring the best loadout for the aforementioned weapons and provide insights into optimal perks and equipment choices to maximize effectiveness in Warzone Season 1.

Best DG-56 loadout attachments in Warzone Season 1

Best DG-56 loadout (Image via Activision and YouTube/WhosImmortal)

The DG-56, featured as a burst-fire assault rifle in Warzone Season 1, stands out as a strong option and is widely recognized as one of the best weapons in the game. Its precision and firepower shine in mid to long-range engagements, with two accurate bursts capable of destroying enemies.

While the weapon's burst fire nature may appeal to a specific fanbase, it is strongly advised that all players explore with and master this rifle. Doing so can offer a substantial advantage in various battle scenarios. You can further optimize the DG-56's performance with a well-constructed loadout, increasing its capabilities to a formidable level on the battlefield in Warzone Season 1.

Recommended build:

Muzzle: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor

VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor Barrel: DG-56 LS18 Barrel

DG-56 LS18 Barrel Optic: .0 Eagleseye 2.5x

.0 Eagleseye 2.5x Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Magazine: 60 Round Mag

The VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor muzzle stands out as a key attachment in this weapon build, providing a variety of advantages. Notably, it reduces recoil while increasing bullet velocity and damage range. It has a considerable stealth advantage, muffling gunfire and keeping you off the enemy radar.

An equally essential attachment is the DG-56 LS18 barrel, which plays a crucial role in enhancing the weapon's performance. This attachment ensures a consistent and controlled experience by transforming the weapon into a virtual laser beam with increased recoil control, enhanced bullet velocity, extended damage range, better gun kick control, and heightened stability.

The FTAC Ripper 56 underbarrel, on the other hand, contributes to stability, which is important for this burst-fire weapon. Its recentering benefits are critical in maintaining a consistent aim after each burst, with improvements in aiming idle sway, hip-fire accuracy, and recoil control.

Completing the loadout, the .0 Eagleseye 2.5x optic and the 60-round mag elevate performance by improving visibility at longer distances while also increasing ammo capacity.

Best Striker loadout attachments in Warzone Season 1

Best Striker loadout (Image via Activision and YouTube/WhosImmortal)

The Striker emerges as a reliable SMG in Warzone Season 1, demonstrating great performance in close-range fights while also being useful in medium-range encounters. This SMG has excellent handling, significantly low recoil, a respectable fire rate, and a well-balanced set of attributes.

When paired with the DG-56, the Striker overcomes the limitations of the associated AR and allows players to dominate even in close-range combat. The SMG's handling and mobility can be further optimized with the use of appropriate attachments.

Recommended build:

Muzzle: Shadowstrike Suppressor

Shadowstrike Suppressor Laser: VLK LZR 7mw

VLK LZR 7mw Stock: Lachmann MK2 Light Stock

Lachmann MK2 Light Stock Underbarrel: FTAC MSP-98 Handstop

FTAC MSP-98 Handstop Magazine: 48 Round Mag

The Shadowstrike Suppressor muzzle is crucial in this loadout, marginally improving accuracy and muffling gunfire to successfully keep you off enemy radar.

The VLK LZR 7mw laser improves agility by enhancing ADS speed, aiming stability, and sprint-to-fire speed. The Lachmann MK2 Light stock improves mobility and handling while increasing movement and sprint speed.

The FTAC MSP-98 Handstop underbarrel is essential in this build, greatly enhancing mobility and recoil control. It enables optimal performance in a variety of combat conditions by increasing aim walking speed, vertical recoil control, gun kick control, and movement speed.

The 48-round magazine completes the arrangement by providing more bullets in the chamber for sustained engagements.

Best class setup and perks for the meta loadout in Warzone Season 1

Class setup for the meta loadout (Image via Activision and YouTube/WhosImmortal)

The best class setup for the DG-56 and Stiker in Warzone Season 1 are mentioned below:

Perk Package

Perk Slot 1: Double Time

Double Time Perk Slot 2: Sleight of Hand

Sleight of Hand Perk Slot 3: Tempered

Tempered Perk Slot 4: Birdseye

Equipment

Field Upgrade: Munition Box

Munition Box Tactical: Stim

Stim Lethal: Breacher Drone

For the perks, Double Time increases Tac Sprint duration and reduces the refresh time, while Sleight of Hand helps to reload faster. Tempered assist in refilling armor plates to full, with two plates instead of three, and Birdseye facilitates faster UAV scans, revealing enemy headings for your squad and detecting Ghosted players.

The Stim and Breacher Drone emerge as top equipment choices, offering tactical advantages in both healing and explosive recon. The Munition Box becomes a crucial asset in the later stages, allowing you to restock ammunition and equipment.

