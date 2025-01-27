Every weapon buff and nerf in Warzone Season 2

The Warzone Season 2 patch notes are out, and the update brings a plethora of weapon buffs and nerfs. Most notably, the XM4 has finally been nerfed in Season 2, potentially altering the mid-range meta. Similarly, in the SMG class, the PP-919 has also been nerfed, which now opens up space for new weapons to dominate in the close-range meta space. Overall, the changes are quite significant for the most part and should provide players with a more varied experience.

This article will list all the weapon buffs and nerfs in Warzone Season 2.

All weapon changes in Warzone Season 2

According to the Warzone Season 2 patch notes, the following are all the weapon changes:

Assault Rifles

AK-74

Maximum Damage Range

Pre-Patch :

: Damage: 36

Range: 0 - 53.3m

Post-Patch :

: Damage: 36

Range: 0 - 58.4m

Medium Damage Range 1

Pre-Patch :

: Damage: 33

Range: 53.3 - 71m

Post-Patch :

: Damage: 33

Range: 58.4 - 76.2m

Additional Adjustments

Aim Down Sight speed improved from 290ms to 270ms.

Sprint to Fire time improved from 205ms to 190ms.

Lower Torso multiplier increased from 0.88x to 0.9x.

AMES 85

Leg multiplier increased from 0.9x to 0.95x.

Headshot multiplier increased from 1.1x to 1.15x.

AS VAL

Default magazine reload speed is 5% faster.

Goblin Mk2

Maximum Damage Range

Pre-Patch :

: Damage: 55

Range: 0 - 45.7m

Post-Patch :

: Damage: 55

Range: 0 - 45.7m

Medium Damage Range 1

Pre-Patch :

: Damage: 45

Range: 45.7 - 60.9m

Post-Patch :

: Damage: 48

Range: 45.7 - 71.1m

Minimum Damage Range

Pre-Patch :

: Damage: 43

Range: >60.9m

Post-Patch :

: Damage: 43

Range: >71.1m

Additional Adjustments

Bullet Velocity increased from 800m/s to 820m/s.

Default Magizine and Flip Magizine clip size increased from 20 to 25.

Lower, Arm, and Hand multipliers increased from 0.8x to 1x.

GPR 91

Maximum Damage Range

Pre-Patch :

: Damage: 32

Range: 0 - 43.1m

Post-Patch :

: Damage: 32

Range: 0 - 36.8m

Medium Damage Range 1

Pre-Patch :

: Damage: 28

Range: 43.1 - 58.4m

Post-Patch :

: Damage: 28

Range: 36.8 - 50.8m

Minimum Damage Range

Pre-Patch :

: Damage: 25

Range: >58.4m

Post-Patch :

: Damage: 25

Range: >50.8m

Additional Adjustments

Aim Down Sight speed slowed from 225ms to 240ms.

Sprint to Fire time slowed from 160ms to 175ms.

Leg multipliers decreased from 0.9x to 0.84x.

Model L

Maximum Damage Range

Pre-Patch :

: Damage: 36

Range: 0 - 55.8m

Post-Patch :

: Damage: 36

Range: 0 - 62.2m

Minimum Damage Range

Pre-Patch :

: Damage: 30

Range: >55.8m

Post-Patch :

: Damage: 30

Range: >62.2m

XM4

Maximum Damage Range

Pre-Patch :

: Damage: 29

Range: 0 - 39.3m

Post-Patch :

: Damage: 29

Range: 0 - 34.2m

Medium Damage Range 1

Pre-Patch :

: Damage: 26

Range: 39.3 - 53.3m

Post-Patch :

: Damage: 26

Range: 34.2 - 48.2m

Minimum Damage Range

Pre-Patch :

: Damage: 24

Range: >53.3m

Post-Patch :

: Damage: 22

Range: >48.2m

Additional Adjustments

Leg multipliers decreased from 1x to 0.88x.

Attachment Adjustments

100 Round Magazine:

Aim Down Sight speed penalty increased from 15% to 30%.

Buffer Stock:

Horizontal Recoil Control bonus decreased from 60% to 45%.

Vertical Recoil Control bonus decreased from 30% to 18%.

Gunkick bonus decreased from 32% to 20%.

SMG

C9

Maximum Damage Range

Pre-Patch :

: Damage: 36

Range: 0 - 12.1m

Post-Patch :

: Damage: 36

Range: 0 - 13.0m

Medium Damage Range 1

Pre-Patch :

: Damage: 30

Range: 12.1 - 22.3m

Post-Patch :

: Damage: 31 ⇧

Range: 13.0 - 24.1m

Medium Damage Range 2

Pre-Patch :

: Damage: 28

Range: 22.3 - 31.0m

Post-Patch :

: Damage: 28

Range: 24.1 - 31.0m

Minimum Damage Range

Pre-Patch :

: Damage: 26

Range: >31.0m

Post-Patch :

: Damage: 26

Range: >31.0m

Additional Adjustments

Aim Down Sight speed improved from 210ms to 200ms.

Sprint to Fire time improved from 130ms to 120ms.

Bullet Velocity increased from 550m/s to 570m/s.

Leg multipliers increased from 0.9x to 1x.

Jackal PDW

Maximum Damage Range

Pre-Patch :

: Damage: 41

Range: 0 - 11.4m

Post-Patch :

: Damage: 41

Range: 0 - 10.1m

Medium Damage Range 1

Pre-Patch :

: Damage: 35

Range: 11.4 - 20.3m

Post-Patch :

: Damage: 35

Range: 10.1 - 18.2m

Medium Damage Range 2

Pre-Patch :

: Damage: 30

Range: 20.3 - 27.9m

Post-Patch :

: Damage: 30

Range: 18.2 - 27.9m

Minimum Damage Range

Pre-Patch :

: Damage: 28

Range: >27.9m

Post-Patch :

: Damage: 28

Range: >27.9m

Additional Adjustments

Upper Torso and Arm multipliers decreased from 1x to 0.93x.

Lower Torso multiplier decreased from 0.9x to 0.83x.

Bullet Velocity decreased from 530m/s to 500m/s.

Kompakt 92

Aim Down Sight speed improved from 225ms to 210ms.

Sprint to Fire time improved from 145ms to 130ms.

KSV

Maximum Damage Range

Pre-Patch :

: Damage: 33

Range: 0 - 12.9m

Post-Patch :

: Damage: 33

Range: 0 - 13.9m

Medium Damage Range 1

Pre-Patch :

: Damage: 28

Range: 12.9 - 23.1m

Post-Patch :

: Damage: 28

Range: 13.9 - 24.8m

Medium Damage Range 2

Pre-Patch :

: Damage: 25

Range: 23.1 - 35.5m

Post-Patch :

: Damage: 25

Range: 24.8 - 35.5m

Minimum Damage Range

Pre-Patch :

: Damage: 24

Range: >35.5m

Post-Patch :

: Damage: 24

Range: >35.5m

Additional Adjustments

Aim Down Sight speed improved from 220ms to 210ms.

Sprint to Fire time improved from 130ms to 120ms.

Bullet Velocity increased from 510m/s to 550m/s.

PP-919

Maximum Damage Range

Pre-Patch :

: Damage: 42

Range: 0 - 12.7m

Post-Patch :

: Damage: 42

Range: 0 - 12.7m

Medium Damage Range 1

Pre-Patch :

: Damage: 34

Range: 12.7 - 22.8m

Post-Patch :

: Damage: 34

Range: 12.7 - 21.3m

Medium Damage Range 2

Pre-Patch :

: Damage: 30

Range: 22.8 - 30.7m

Post-Patch :

: Damage: 30

Range: 21.3 - 30.7m

Minimum Damage Range

Pre-Patch :

: Damage: 28

Range: >30.7m

Post-Patch :

: Damage: 28

Range: >30.7m

Additional Adjustments

Headshot multiplier decreased from 1.07x to 1.04x.

Leg multipliers decreased from 1x to 0.82x

LMG

XMG

Buffer Stock Attachment

Horizontal Recoil Control bonus decreased from 40% to 25%.

Vertical Recoil Control bonus decreased from 25% to 15%.

Gun Kick bonus decreased from 25% to 15%.

Pistol

9MM PM

Maximum Damage Range

Pre-Patch :

: Damage: 50

Range: 0 - 6.3m

Post-Patch :

: Damage: 50

Range: 0 - 8.8m

Medium Damage Range 1

Pre-Patch :

: Damage: 45

Range: 6.3 - 15.2m

Post-Patch :

: Damage: 45

Range: 8.8 - 16.5m

Minimum Damage Range

Pre-Patch :

: Damage: 40

Range: >15.2m

Post-Patch :

: Damage: 40

Range: >16.5m

Additional Adjustments

Headshot multiplier increased from 1.2x to 1.3x.

Upper Torso and Arm multipliers increased from 1x to 1.2x.

Attachments

Extended Mag I

Magazine size increased from 12 to 15.

Extended Mag II

Magazine size increased from 15 to 18.

That covers all the weapon adjustments in Warzone Season 2. Although not all the classes of weapons received changes with the Warzone Season 2 update, the few that did were quite significant and certainly hold the potential to spice up the meta.

