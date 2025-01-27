Every weapon buff and nerf in Warzone Season 2

The Warzone Season 2 patch notes are out, and the update brings a plethora of weapon buffs and nerfs. Most notably, the XM4 has finally been nerfed in Season 2, potentially altering the mid-range meta. Similarly, in the SMG class, the PP-919 has also been nerfed, which now opens up space for new weapons to dominate in the close-range meta space. Overall, the changes are quite significant for the most part and should provide players with a more varied experience.
This article will list all the weapon buffs and nerfs in Warzone Season 2.
All weapon changes in Warzone Season 2
According to the Warzone Season 2 patch notes, the following are all the weapon changes:
Assault Rifles
AK-74
- Maximum Damage Range
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 36
- Range: 0 - 53.3m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 36
- Range: 0 - 58.4m
- Medium Damage Range 1
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 33
- Range: 53.3 - 71m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 33
- Range: 58.4 - 76.2m
- Additional Adjustments
- Aim Down Sight speed improved from 290ms to 270ms.
- Sprint to Fire time improved from 205ms to 190ms.
- Lower Torso multiplier increased from 0.88x to 0.9x.
AMES 85
- Leg multiplier increased from 0.9x to 0.95x.
- Headshot multiplier increased from 1.1x to 1.15x.
AS VAL
- Default magazine reload speed is 5% faster.
Goblin Mk2
- Maximum Damage Range
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 55
- Range: 0 - 45.7m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 55
- Range: 0 - 45.7m
- Medium Damage Range 1
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 45
- Range: 45.7 - 60.9m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 48
- Range: 45.7 - 71.1m
- Minimum Damage Range
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 43
- Range: >60.9m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 43
- Range: >71.1m
- Additional Adjustments
- Bullet Velocity increased from 800m/s to 820m/s.
- Default Magizine and Flip Magizine clip size increased from 20 to 25.
- Lower, Arm, and Hand multipliers increased from 0.8x to 1x.
GPR 91
- Maximum Damage Range
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 32
- Range: 0 - 43.1m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 32
- Range: 0 - 36.8m
- Medium Damage Range 1
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 28
- Range: 43.1 - 58.4m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 28
- Range: 36.8 - 50.8m
- Minimum Damage Range
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 25
- Range: >58.4m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 25
- Range: >50.8m
- Additional Adjustments
- Aim Down Sight speed slowed from 225ms to 240ms.
- Sprint to Fire time slowed from 160ms to 175ms.
- Leg multipliers decreased from 0.9x to 0.84x.
Model L
- Maximum Damage Range
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 36
- Range: 0 - 55.8m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 36
- Range: 0 - 62.2m
- Minimum Damage Range
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 30
- Range: >55.8m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 30
- Range: >62.2m
XM4
- Maximum Damage Range
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 29
- Range: 0 - 39.3m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 29
- Range: 0 - 34.2m
- Medium Damage Range 1
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 26
- Range: 39.3 - 53.3m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 26
- Range: 34.2 - 48.2m
- Minimum Damage Range
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 24
- Range: >53.3m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 22
- Range: >48.2m
- Additional Adjustments
- Leg multipliers decreased from 1x to 0.88x.
- Attachment Adjustments
- 100 Round Magazine:
- Aim Down Sight speed penalty increased from 15% to 30%.
- Buffer Stock:
- Horizontal Recoil Control bonus decreased from 60% to 45%.
- Vertical Recoil Control bonus decreased from 30% to 18%.
- Gunkick bonus decreased from 32% to 20%.
SMG
C9
- Maximum Damage Range
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 36
- Range: 0 - 12.1m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 36
- Range: 0 - 13.0m
- Medium Damage Range 1
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 30
- Range: 12.1 - 22.3m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 31 ⇧
- Range: 13.0 - 24.1m
- Medium Damage Range 2
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 28
- Range: 22.3 - 31.0m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 28
- Range: 24.1 - 31.0m
- Minimum Damage Range
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 26
- Range: >31.0m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 26
- Range: >31.0m
- Additional Adjustments
- Aim Down Sight speed improved from 210ms to 200ms.
- Sprint to Fire time improved from 130ms to 120ms.
- Bullet Velocity increased from 550m/s to 570m/s.
- Leg multipliers increased from 0.9x to 1x.
Jackal PDW
- Maximum Damage Range
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 41
- Range: 0 - 11.4m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 41
- Range: 0 - 10.1m
- Medium Damage Range 1
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 35
- Range: 11.4 - 20.3m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 35
- Range: 10.1 - 18.2m
- Medium Damage Range 2
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 30
- Range: 20.3 - 27.9m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 30
- Range: 18.2 - 27.9m
- Minimum Damage Range
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 28
- Range: >27.9m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 28
- Range: >27.9m
- Additional Adjustments
- Upper Torso and Arm multipliers decreased from 1x to 0.93x.
- Lower Torso multiplier decreased from 0.9x to 0.83x.
- Bullet Velocity decreased from 530m/s to 500m/s.
Kompakt 92
- Aim Down Sight speed improved from 225ms to 210ms.
- Sprint to Fire time improved from 145ms to 130ms.
KSV
- Maximum Damage Range
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 33
- Range: 0 - 12.9m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 33
- Range: 0 - 13.9m
- Medium Damage Range 1
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 28
- Range: 12.9 - 23.1m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 28
- Range: 13.9 - 24.8m
- Medium Damage Range 2
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 25
- Range: 23.1 - 35.5m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 25
- Range: 24.8 - 35.5m
- Minimum Damage Range
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 24
- Range: >35.5m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 24
- Range: >35.5m
- Additional Adjustments
- Aim Down Sight speed improved from 220ms to 210ms.
- Sprint to Fire time improved from 130ms to 120ms.
- Bullet Velocity increased from 510m/s to 550m/s.
PP-919
- Maximum Damage Range
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 42
- Range: 0 - 12.7m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 42
- Range: 0 - 12.7m
- Medium Damage Range 1
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 34
- Range: 12.7 - 22.8m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 34
- Range: 12.7 - 21.3m
- Medium Damage Range 2
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 30
- Range: 22.8 - 30.7m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 30
- Range: 21.3 - 30.7m
- Minimum Damage Range
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 28
- Range: >30.7m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 28
- Range: >30.7m
- Additional Adjustments
- Headshot multiplier decreased from 1.07x to 1.04x.
- Leg multipliers decreased from 1x to 0.82x
LMG
XMG
- Buffer Stock Attachment
- Horizontal Recoil Control bonus decreased from 40% to 25%.
- Vertical Recoil Control bonus decreased from 25% to 15%.
- Gun Kick bonus decreased from 25% to 15%.
Pistol
9MM PM
- Maximum Damage Range
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 50
- Range: 0 - 6.3m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 50
- Range: 0 - 8.8m
- Medium Damage Range 1
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 45
- Range: 6.3 - 15.2m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 45
- Range: 8.8 - 16.5m
- Minimum Damage Range
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 40
- Range: >15.2m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 40
- Range: >16.5m
- Additional Adjustments
- Headshot multiplier increased from 1.2x to 1.3x.
- Upper Torso and Arm multipliers increased from 1x to 1.2x.
- Attachments
- Extended Mag I
- Magazine size increased from 12 to 15.
- Extended Mag II
- Magazine size increased from 15 to 18.
That covers all the weapon adjustments in Warzone Season 2. Although not all the classes of weapons received changes with the Warzone Season 2 update, the few that did were quite significant and certainly hold the potential to spice up the meta.
