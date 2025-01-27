Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 2 Battle Pass and BlackCell: Price and what's included

Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 2 Battle Pass and BlackCell details are now here. The upcoming Season will go live on January 28, 9 AM PT, and the Battle Pass will also be activated at the same time. This Season, Call of Duty has introduced Samurai-themed cosmetics in both titles. So, fans who love Japanese culture and history will definitely love the in-game cosmetics that come with the Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 2 Battle Pass.

If you want to learn more about the Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 2 Battle Pass and its BlackCell variant, read below.

Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 2 Battle Pass and BlackCell price

Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 2 Battle Pass will cost 1,100 Call of Duty Points. However, if you want to unlock the instant rewards page of the Battle Pass, you need to spend 2,400 CP.

Here are all the items that you'll get as instant rewards:

10% Battle Pass XP Boost.

The “Champ” Emote.

The “Shared Fate” Legendary Blueprint for the XM4 Assault Rifle.

The “Scarred” Legendary Weapon Sticker.

The “Nocturne” Operator and Skin, along with the “Nocturne BlackCell” Skin for those who purchase BlackCell.

As for the BlackCell upgrade in Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 2 Battle Pass — you need to purchase it for $30 or its equivalent currency in other regions. If you don't have enough Call of Duty Points to purchase the standard battle pass, you can always purchase CPs from the store.

Here is a breakdown of CP prices in Warzone and Black Ops 6:

200 COD Points: $1.99

$1.99 500 COD Points: $4.99

$4.99 1,000 (+100 Bonus) COD Points: $9.99

$9.99 2,000 (+400 Bonus) COD Points: $19.99

$19.99 4,000 (+1,000 Bonus) COD Points: $39.99

$39.99 7,000 (+2,500 Bonus) COD Points: $74.99

$74.99 10,000 (+3,000 Bonus) COD Points: $99.99

$99.99 15,000 (+6,000 Bonus) COD Points: $149.99

What's included in Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 2 Battle Pass and BlackCell

Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 2 Battle Pass contains 110 unlockable items. From the Nocturne operator to three new base weapons, weapon blueprints, and skins — there is a lot to explore. Moreover, if you upgrade the battle pass to BlackCell, you'll get even more exclusive items for Warzone and Black Ops 6.

Here are all the items you'll unlock instantly after purchasing the BlackCell Battle Pass:

20 Battle Token Tier Skips.

1,100 COD Points.

The “Boneshard” Mastercraft Blueprint for the Jackal PDW SMG.

The “Blacksmoke” Weapon Blueprint for the AMR Mod 4 Sniper Rifle.

The “Hound’s Tooth” Finishing Move.

The “BlackCell” Clan Tag (showcased in Lobbies and Winner’s Circles).

The “Vortex” BlackCell Operator Skin for the new Vortex Operator.

Furthermore, these are the following items that players will earn throughout the season after purchasing the BlackCell version of the battle pass:

Seven BlackCell-exclusive skins for Nocturne (two Skins), Rossi, Marshall, Grey, Stone, and Toro.

Six BlackCell-exclusive Weapon Blueprints for the AK-47 (Assault Rifle), DM-10 (Marksman Rifle), Feng 82 (New LMG), Cypher 091 (New Assault Rifle), ASG-89 (Shotgun), and PPSh-41 (New SMG).

Over 130 item rewards (Battle Pass and BlackCell related) for those who fully complete the Season 02 BlackCell Battle Pass.

Call of Duty has also announced the BlackCell Stackable XP Boost with the Season 2 update. Players who've purchased the Season 1 BlackCell and are interested in continuing the purchase in Season 2 will earn a permanent 10% Player and Weapon XP boost.

That covers everything you need to know about Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 2 Battle Pass and BlackCell. Check out our other Call of Duty related news and guides:

