What to expect from Warzone Season 2 update?

Warzone Season 2 is set to be released on January 28, 2025. Although the upcoming update will not bring much new content to Warzone, a plethora of quality-of-life changes are queued for launch. In Season 2, players will see several bug fixes, gameplay balances, and a refinement in the SR deployment fee.

This article will discuss all the changes players can expect from the Warzone Season 2 update.

Warzone Season 2: What can you expect?

New content

Expand Tweet

Trending

In terms of new content, Warzone Season 2 is set to receive two new perks at different points in the season:

Reactive Armor: At launch

At launch Low-Profile: Mid-season

Reactive Armor is a regenerative armor that will regain Armor HP up to 50% if you haven't taken any damage in the last five seconds. This perk can be used in the second slot.

Meanwhile, Low-Profile, which will arrive mid-season, will allow players to move faster while crouching or prone. It will also help you move slightly faster when you get downed. This perk will take up the first slot.

QOL changes and bug fixes

Warzone Season 2 to witness several QOL changes (Image via Activision)

Warzone Season 2 will focus on several QOL changes instead of new content. The most prominent changes involve being able to ping buy-back flares and an improvement in the stat tracker font.

Furthermore, players can expect improvements in the following areas:

Weapon reload and swap speed

Jump mechanics

Parachute transition

Audio clarity

Additionally, the developers have promised to deploy several important bug fixes in Warzone Season 2 to improve map visibility, weapon interaction, and perks. Finally, the amount of SR required for the deployment fee in Warzone Ranked Play will be refined.

Ranked Play rewards

Players will receive a series of brand new and exciting rewards by competing in Warzone Season 2 Ranked Battle Royale, as listed here:

First Season Win: Elimination Charm

Elimination Charm Get 25 Eliminations: Elimination Sticker

Elimination Sticker Get 100 Eliminations: Elimination Weapon Camo

Elimination Weapon Camo Get 250 Eliminations: Elimination Weapon Blueprint

Elimination Weapon Blueprint Silver : “Ranked Season 2 – “Silver” Emblem

: “Ranked Season 2 – “Silver” Emblem Gold : “Ranked Season 2 – “Gold” Calling Card, Emblem, and Weapon Camo

: “Ranked Season 2 – “Gold” Calling Card, Emblem, and Weapon Camo Platinum : “Ranked Season 2 – Platinum” Calling Card Emblem, and Weapon Camo

: “Ranked Season 2 – Platinum” Calling Card Emblem, and Weapon Camo Diamond : “Ranked Season 2 – Diamond” Calling Card Emblem, and Weapon Camo

: “Ranked Season 2 – Diamond” Calling Card Emblem, and Weapon Camo Crimson : “Ranked Season 2 – Crimson” Calling Card Emblem, and Weapon Camo

: “Ranked Season 2 – Crimson” Calling Card Emblem, and Weapon Camo Iridescent : “Ranked Season 2 – Iridescent” Calling Card Emblem, and Weapon Camo

: “Ranked Season 2 – Iridescent” Calling Card Emblem, and Weapon Camo Top 250: “Ranked Season 2 – Top 250” Calling Card Emblem, and Weapon Camo

Also read: Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 2 release countdown: Start time for all regions

Read more Call of Duty articles from Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback