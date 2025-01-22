Call of Duty announces The Terminator collaboration in Black Ops 6 Season 2: Everything we know

Call of Duty just announced The Terminator collaboration in Black Ops 6 Season 2. In the roadmap for the upcoming Season 2 update, Call of Duty disclosed all the new content that will be coming to the game. Fans were expecting new maps, new weapons, game modes, and more. The developers have delivered on all those expectations and more to reveal their first major collaboration event of Season 2.

Needless to say, fans of the classic hit movie as well as fans of the game, were quite excited to see the collab happen. Check out the section below to learn more about The Terminator x Black Ops 6 collaboration event.

Everything that fans need to know about The Terminator collaboration in Black Ops 6 Season 2

The Terminator collaboration in Black Ops 6 Season 2 is bringing an exclusive in-game Operator bundle featuring "The Terminator" himself, and a brand new event by the same name. Let us first take a look at the event.

The Terminator event in Black Ops 6 will kick off on February 6 and will end on February 20, 2025. During this event, players can earn a total of 13 rewards for free. All that they must do is play the games and get eliminations/kills.

When a target is eliminated they will drop a skull. Players must pick up the skulls and exchange them for these 13 rewards. The items include a Full Auto Mod for the AEK-973 Marksman Rifle, a PP-919 SMG Weapon Blueprint, and more. But that is just The Terminator collaboration in Black Ops 6 Season 2 event.

If fans want to drop into the battlefield as The Terminator himself, they can get their hands on The Terminator bundle, which includes two Operator Skins, Blueprints, and a lot more. At the time of writing, however, we don't have a release date for the bundle. That said, it's very likely that the bundle will be released along with the event.

That covers everything that you need to know about The Terminator collaboration in Black Ops 6 Season 2.

