Black Ops 6 Zombies new map Tomb gameplay shows ice staff in game

By Siddharth Rathi
Modified Jan 22, 2025 16:50 GMT
Ice Staff in Black Ops 6 Season 2, Black Ops 6 Season 2
Ice Staff in Black Ops 6 Season 2 (Image via Activision, @CallofDuty)

Activision has unveiled the trailer for Season 2 of Call of Duty Black Ops 6 on X. The post included a gameplay trailer for the highly anticipated BO6 Zombies Tomb map, as well as a first look at a new ice-staff weapon.

This article will discuss the release of the Black Ops 6 Zombies map Tomb gameplay.

Black Ops 6 Zombies new map Tomb gameplay reveals ice staff in the game

The official @CallofDutyUk account recently posted details about Call of Duty Season 2. The post revealed the gameplay trailer for the new Black Ops 6 Zombies map Tomb as well as an unreleased weapon.

The trailer for Black Ops 6 Season 2 highlighted a new Ice Staff, a wonder weapon that first appeared in Black Ops 2. It is a lethal staff that can freeze and eliminate multiple enemies.

When you use this weapon to attack a zombie, its is instantly encased in a layer of ice, which shatters as the zombie collapses and disintegrates.

Also read: Latest Warzone glitch is allowing players to fly across the map

The upcoming season is set to launch on January 28, 2025. According to the post, fans can expect a vast array of fresh content, featuring new weapons, Operators, game modes, and additional exciting features.

Gamers also have the Gun Game Mode to look forward to, since Season 2 is supposed to bring it back. The post also revealed five maps - Bounty, Dealership, Lifeline, Bullet and Grind, which will be released during the mid-season update.

Also read: Warzone's psychedelic color glitch is reportedly back, and it's hard to see

