COD players could get 10% Player and Weapon XP boost permanently in Black Ops 6, here's how

Call of Duty players can now avail a permanent 10% Player and Weapon XP boost with the release of Black Ops 6 Season 2. In the most recent COD Blog released on January 22, 2025, the developers informed players about the BlackCell Stackable XP Boost. This boost is only available for those who purchased Season 1 BlackCell and will go on to purchase it for Season 2.

This article will discuss the potential 10% Player and Weapon XP that you can claim if you fulfill the prerequisites mentioned above.

Buyers of BlackCell Season 1 and 2 can avail a permanent 10% XP boost in Black Ops 6

Black Ops 6 BlackCell Season 2 helps unlock the new Operator - Vortex (Image via Activision)

BlackCell in Black Ops 6 is available as a premium upgrade to the regular Battle Pass. You can make a direct transaction of about $29.99 to purchase the upgrade and receive several privileges and rewards as a result.

BlackCell Season 1 provided players with the Operator skin Goliath, The “Boiling Point” Mastercraft Weapon Blueprint for the Goblin Mk2, as well as 1,100 COD Points. BlackCell Season 2 has a range of similar rewards.

However, perhaps the most exciting part of the upcoming season is the permanent 10% Player and Weapon XP boost you can get by buying BlackCell for Season 2. According to the official COD Blog:

"Players who purchased Season 01 BlackCell and go on to purchase Season 02 BlackCell will earn a permanent 10% Player and Weapon XP boost! The 10% Player XP and Weapon XP Loyalty Bonus is for purchases of subsequent BlackCell seasons (up to 50% for BO6 seasons only)."

This section of the blog also implies that future editions of BlackCell could give players a 10% Player and Weapon XP Loyalty Bonus. As such, the offered benefits are rather lucrative for hardcore fans of the game.

Apart from the stackable XP, Black Ops 6 Season 2 BlackCell buyers will also get a plethora of rewards including:

20 Battle Token Tier Skips

1,100 COD Points

The “Boneshard” Mastercraft Blueprint for the Jackal PDW SMG

The “Blacksmoke” Weapon Blueprint for the AMR Mod 4 Sniper Rifle

The “Hound’s Tooth” Finishing Move

The “BlackCell” Clan Tag (showcased in Lobbies and Winner’s Circles).

The “Vortex” BlackCell Operator Skin for the new Vortex Operator

