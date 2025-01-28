  • home icon
  • All Warzone Ranked Play changes in Season 2: SR changes, all restrictions, and more

All Warzone Ranked Play changes in Season 2: SR changes, all restrictions, and more

By Rishabh Kalita
Modified Jan 28, 2025 13:08 GMT
Multiple Operators in Warzone Ranked Play in Season 2
Discussing all the Warzone Ranked Play changes in Season 2 (Image via Activision)

Warzone Ranked Play in Season 2 has brought in several changes to the mode. One highly requested feature that has finally been added is the ability to disable cross-play. But that's not all. The Season 2 update has introduced a couple of changes to how players will earn SR (Skill Rating), changed restrictions, and a lot more. All these changes were implemented based on player feedback and are now in Ranked Play to ensure that fans have a seamless competitive experience.

We take a closer look at all the Warzone Ranked Play changes in Season 2.

Exploring all Warzone Ranked Play changes in Season 2

According to the patch notes, here are all the Warzone Ranked Play changes in Season 2:

Skill Rating

Elimination Delta

Rank Delta-3-2 -10123
Elimination SR 3 4 6891012

Placement SR Gains

PlacementTop 40Top 30 Top 20Top 15Top 10Top 51st
Placement SR0 1020305060100
Bonus SR per Elimination2 3 568910

Developer notes:

  • Warzone Ranked Play SR adjustments are a challenging task. Everything has a cascading effect, especially when modeling consequences across different types of match outcomes. Our approach to these adjustments aims to achieve several key objectives:
  • One major objective is to onboard more players into the early ranks and help them progress toward divisions that better represent their skill sets more quickly. We aim to adjust the rewards for SR in a way that allows players performing above their skill division to accelerate into higher divisions and remain there, where their skill matches the other players. This should, ideally, lead to greater player and skill diversity in the mid and higher divisions.
  • There is also a very clear set of plateaus or walls that players encounter in the ranges of Silver III through Gold I and Platinum III through Diamond I. There are several reasons for this, but we aim to address these issues in a few critical ways. By adjusting the "team remaining" rewards to smooth out the curve, we hope players on the upper borders of these skill bands will be nudged more frequently into higher divisions. This will provide them with opportunities to play with and against stronger players, helping to improve their skills rather than leaving them in a division where they feel their abilities are underrepresented.
  • Additionally, these changes are designed to ensure that players without access to the upper bands of division delta bonuses for eliminations (e.g., players in Crimson and Iridescent) cannot easily maintain their positions just because the delta rewards for +1/+2/+3 have increased. These players will still need to work hard to remain in these divisions, and the influx of new players into higher divisions should foster more competition and diversity in gameplay.

Restrictions

  • Tracker Perk has been removed from the restricted items list in Warzone Ranked Play.

Developer notes:

  • The Tracker perk no longer live pings players and instead applies an outline to enemy players that is not visible through walls. In addition, fixes to Cold Blooded now allow the footsteps to be appropriately countered.

Deployment Fees

RankDeployment Fee (SR)
Bronze INo deployment fee
Silver I5
Silver II10
Silver III15
Gold I25
Gold II30
Gold III35
Platinum I45
Platinum II50
Platinum III55
Diamond I65
Diamond II70
Diamond III75
Crimson I85
Crimson II80
Crimson III90
Iridescent & Top 250 100 SR plus 10 SR every 500 SR above 10,000, up to a maximum deployment fee of 200 SR.

Developer notes:

  • The adjustments to deployment fees align with the overall goals of Ranked Play. We aim to make accessing certain divisions less frustrating by reducing barriers and smoothing out the progression experience. Reaching the Iridescent rank will become slightly more challenging (partially offset by the SR changes for the +0 delta and teams-remaining rewards) due to increased deployment fees, requiring more effort from players to maintain their position in this elite rank. For reference, less than 0.1% of players achieve Iridescent or Crimson status.
  • Fee reductions at lower division levels encourage players to re-enter and play more frequently, ensuring a smoother and more enjoyable progression experience. However, once players reach Iridescent—especially those competing for a spot in the top 250—we want to ensure that achieving and maintaining this level truly reflects exceptional skill and is something players can proudly showcase.

Cross-Play

  • The following changes are being implemented at the launch of Warzone Ranked Play Season 02 to provide players on console with the option to select the platform pool(s) they wish to matchmake with:

PlayStation – In-Game Options

  • On: Enables matchmaking with all gaming platforms when playing in Ranked playlists.
  • On (Consoles Only): Enables matchmaking only with other consoles when playing in Ranked playlists.
  • May negatively impact matchmaking queue times.
  • Off: Restricts Ranked matchmaking to your current gaming platform only.
  • Will negatively impact matchmaking queue times.

Xbox – In-Game Options

  • On: Enables matchmaking with all gaming platforms when playing in Ranked playlists.
  • On (Consoles Only): Enables matchmaking only with other consoles when playing in Ranked playlists.
  • May negatively impact matchmaking queue times.
  • Off: Restricts Ranked matchmaking to your current gaming platform only.
  • Will negatively impact matchmaking queue times.

That covers all the changes to SR, restrictions, and more in Warzone Ranked Play in Season 2.

