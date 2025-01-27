Black Ops 6 Season 2 patch notes: New maps, Ranked Play changes, Zombies changes, and more

The Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Season 2 patch notes are here, introducing significant changes. While some new content has been added, the developers have prioritized balancing the game by addressing various issues, improving quality, and making weapon adjustments. Ranked Play has also undergone notable updates, including cross-play customization, and more.

This article covers the full Black Ops 6 Season 2 patch notes as disclosed by the developers.

Black Ops 6 Season 2 patch notes

Here are all the changes done to Black Ops 6 with the Season 2 update:

New Multiplayer Maps

Bounty (6v6)

Deploy at sunrise to the top of an Avalon skyscraper, surging into the penthouse suite of a local crime boss. The Rogue team are here to celebrate their previous victories, but the party is short-lived, as friends turn into enemies, and chaos reigns.

Dealership (6v6)

For Avalon’s wealthy clientele, nothing compares to the luxury vehicles on display at the Pallasar car dealership. However, this dealership is a front, and in reality serves as a lucrative black market for the criminal underworld where vehicles are traded for guns, ammunition, and other unsavory valuables.

Lifeline (6v6, 2v2)

Expect high stakes on the high seas as Rogue team focus on escaping by boat, and battle onto the aptly named Lifeline, a small, high-end yacht still ablaze after a successful boarding by Sev and her allies.

New Multiplayer Modes

Season Launch

Overdrive

Kick into Overdrive in this charged-up twist on Team Deathmatch. Teams compete to be the first to reach the maximum number of stars. For more details on this new mode, check out the Multiplayer Modes section of the patch notes.

Gun Game (Week 2)

The fan-favorite Gun Game returns! Compete in a free-for-all mode where all Operators begin the match with the same starting weapon and cycle through the same set of 20 weapons, varying from match to match. Eliminate enemies to advance to the next weapon, testing your skills across a variety of weapon types.

In-Season

Valentine’s Day Limited Time Modes

Third Wheel Gunfight

Not everyone’s hungry for love. Some people just want to do things their own way. In Third Wheel Gunfight, you can now bring along that untethered friend and duke it out 3v3.

Couples Dance Off

This one’s strictly for duos. Compete in a moshpit of 2v2 Face Off modes including Face Off Team Deathmatch, Face Off Domination, and Face Off Kill Confirmed.

New Weapons (Multiplayer & Zombies)

PPSh-41 – SMG (Battle Pass)

Full-auto submachine gun. Fast fire rate with impressive damage and high recoil. Moderate handling.

Cypher 091 – Assault Rifle (Battle Pass)

Full-auto assault rifle. Slower rate of fire balanced by great handling and excellent mobility.

Feng 82 - LMG (Battle Pass)

Full-auto light machine gun. Very slow rate of fire with great damage and handling.

TR2 - Marksman Rifle (Event Reward)

Semi-auto marksman rifle. Great rate of fire and respectable handling.

New Attachments (Multiplayer & Zombies)

Crossbow Attachment (Battle Pass)

Add some flare to your Primary Weapon with the Crossbow Underbarrel Attachment. The three explosive tipped bolts detonate shortly after impact for an explosive finish, even if you hit just wide of the mark.

AEK-973 Full Auto Mod (Event Reward)

Convert the AEK-973 into a fully automatic weapon chambered in 5.45x39mm. The change gives the Marksman Rifle a steady upward kick; press slightly downward through sustained fire to stay on target.

Tanto .22 SMG Binary Trigger (Event Reward)

Alter the weapon’s typical full-auto firing mode to a specialized semi-auto function that fires a bullet when the trigger is pulled and when it’s released for rapid fire capabilities. Blocks Barrel and Underbarrel attachments.

New Multiplayer Perks

Season Launch Window

Slipstream - Enforcer (Event Reward)

Raises your base sprint speed at the cost of removing Tac Sprint.

New Scorestreak (Multiplayer & Zombies)

War Machine (Event Reward)

Available In-Season, equip this powerful burst-fire grenade launcher with grenades that explode on impact.

The War Machine can also be accessed in Zombies at the Crafting Table under Support.

New Zombies Map: The Tomb

Following the events at Citadelle des Morts, Weaver, Maya, Carver, and Grey must take the amulet secured at the Citadel to a cursed dig site and the ancient catacombs within. Professor Krafft indicated that the elusive Sentinel Artifact may be found in the tunnels below. Reports of paranormal phenomena go back centuries, possibly related to the presence of the artifact. If the team can secure it, there may yet be hope in releasing Samantha Maxis from her imprisonment in the Dark Aether.

New Operators (Multiplayer & Zombies)

Vortex (BlackCell, Crimson One, Launch)

There’s no escaping this master assassin, known only under the alias Vortex. All biographical information for this Operator has been redacted.

Nocturne (Battle Pass, Crimson One, Launch)

A bounty’s been activated on the Rogue Black Ops team, and Nocturne is here to collect. Other than his incredible lethality on display, all biographical information for this Operator has been redacted.

The Terminator (Bundle, Crimson One, In-Season)

The ultimate killing machine arrives as The Terminator deploys from the future to decimate its enemies across Season 02. This brand-new Operator comes with two Ultra Skins inspired by the original movie. Take control of the cyborg assassin who first crashed onto the silver screen in 1984, releasing as a Store Bundle shortly after Launch.

New Events

The Terminator (MP, ZM, WZ: February 6 to 20)

Collect skulls to unlock rewards. Skulls are earned via eliminations in Multiplayer and Zombies, and by eliminating players and opening caches in Call of Duty: Warzone. Earn bonus skulls for eliminating enemies with explosive or fire damage.

Shadow Hunt (MP, ZM, WZ: February 13 to 20)

To join Nocturne, you must first complete the challenges he has laid out before you. Don’t fail him.

Black Ops 6 Season 2 Global changes

Ricochet Anti-cheat

As previously discussed in our recent Community Update blog, we are ramping up our fight against cheaters across both Multiplayer and Warzone with new security measures deploying throughout the coming seasons. Updates include enhanced detection models for behaviors like aim botting, stricter account trust and hardware identification to target repeat offenders, and new tools to combat dishonest behavior such as playing with cheaters or attempting to spam report innocent players. We are also focusing on more precise tools, including major upgrades to the kernel-level anti-cheat driver and server-side systems starting this season and continuing into Season 03. These measures, combined with ongoing improvements and legal actions against cheat sellers, aim to deliver a more secure and enjoyable experience for everyone.

Battle Pass

The Season 02 Battle Pass includes over 110 pieces of unlockable content (excluding BlackCell) including three new Base Weapons, an Underbarrel Crossbow Attachment, new Operator Skins and Weapon Blueprints, and a whole lot more. Read on for more BlackCell intel and stay tuned for a deeper dive with the BlackCell, Battle Pass, and Store Bundles blog prior to Season 02 launch for a deep dive into the massive offering.

Progression and Prestige

Addressed an issue that was causing the “Congratulations, you’ve Mastered Prestige” screen to appear after every match for some Prestige Master players.

Addressed an issue that would occasionally occur after Quick-Resuming Black Ops 6 that would incorrectly display all other players as Level 1 with default customization.

Players who’ve reached Max Level will now see a reminder that they have a Prestige available after each match.

Players who’ve reached Max Level will now see a “Prestige Available” treatment on the Prestige Tile in the Barracks Progression menu.

Prestige Master Ribbons will now display in the player details when inspecting a player from the Lobby.

Players can now tab between individual Prestiges (L1/R1 on PlayStation, LB/RB on Xbox) when viewing an individual Prestige’s rewards via the Prestige screen.

The player’s current Prestige Master Ribbon and Icon milestone will now be highlighted by default whenever they enter the Prestige Master screen.

Challenges

Challenge Tracker & Near Completion

"We know our Challenge chasers have been asking for the ability to track Challenges, and we've been hard at work to add that functionality with Season 02. The Challenge Tracker makes it easy for players to manually track up to 10 Camo and 10 Calling Card Challenges they’re actively working toward, but there’s another element of this system that we think players will find useful on the journey to Dark Matter, Nebula, and 100 Percenter: Near Completion."

"Players who don’t manually fill their Tracked Challenge lists will see Challenges auto-populate that they are close to completing, making it easy to discover Challenges you might not be aware of yet or give you a goal to go after in your next match. "

"Your top Tracked or Near Complete Camo and Calling Card Challenge can be seen in the Lobby by cycling the Daily Challenge widget (via Right Thumbstick on console, or the “R” key on PC). From this view, players can enter each Challenge type’s Tracked & Near Complete list to see the full list of Tracked & Near Complete Challenges."

"We’re hopeful the Challenge Tracker & Near Complete system will help shortcut players to their Challenges and make it easier to keep tabs on the Challenges you’re pursuing, both in-and-out of game."

Manually track up to 10 Camo and 10 Calling Card Challenges.

Untracked Slots (out of the 10) will automatically display Camo and Calling Card Challenges closest to completion.

The Top Tracked (or Near Complete) Camo and Calling Card Challenge can be seen in the Lobby by cycling the Daily Challenge display panel The Top Tracked (or Near Complete) Camo and Calling Card Challenge can also be seen in-game by bringing up the Options Menu and cycling the Daily Challenge display panel.

When tracking a Camo, the Weapon’s next Camo Challenge is automatically tracked and displayed. You do not need to re-track each individual Camo Challenge as you progress through Camos for a single Weapon.

Access the “Tracked & Near Complete” list for Camos and Calling Cards from the Lobby panel

The Calling Card Challenges “Tracked & Near Complete” list can also be accessed via the Calling Card Challenge menu.

Addressed an issue where XP would not be rewarded Armory Challenges before opening the Armory for the first time.

This feature is planned to arrive in Warzone at a later date.

Camos & Camo Challenges

Players can now equip any unlocked Special Camos to a Weapon as soon as they’ve unlocked any 5 Military Camos for that weapon. Previously, players needed to unlock all 9 Military Camos for at least 1 mode to equip Special Camos.

"We’ve seen feedback from players about how the 250+ unique Special Camos in Black Ops 6 are underutilized because of the current equip requirement, and we feel the same way. Currently, we see a very limited window of time where Special Camos get equipped: after all of one mode’s Military Camos have been unlocked, but before players have unlocked Gold Camo (or beyond)."

"In Season 02, we’ll be changing this equip requirement to give players the ability to equip their unlocked Special Camos earlier in each Weapon’s Camo journey, while still preserving a short “on-ramp” of first needing to unlock 5 Military Camos that we feel is important to the new Weapon journey. In MP, this means that Specials can now be accessed after 30 Headshots instead of 100, but getting to 5 Military Camos unlocked can also be done across all 3 modes if desired."

Challenge progress bars now appear below Special Camo and Mastery Camo swatches on the Camo tab in the Gunsmith.

The currently equipped Camo will now be highlighted by default when entering the Camo tab in the Gunsmith (if applicable).

Social and Channels

Added a “Favorites Only” Filter to the Friends List that can be used to display only Favorite Friends.

Player mic indicators will now appear when viewing the Party Channel or Game Channel.

“Sort by Progression” and “Sort by Rank” will now display the applicable Level or Rank icons in the Friends List, regardless of which mode the player is viewing the Social menu from.

Dark Ops Calling Cards that you haven’t unlocked yet yourself will no longer appear as “Classified” when viewed in another player’s Calling Card Showcase.

Black Ops 6 Season 2 Multiplayer changes

HUD

Addressed an issue that would occasionally incorrectly display the Field Upgrade “READY” state after respawning.

Addressed an issue where player names would not display beside the speaker icon when speaking in a match.

HUD Presets can now be set separately for Zombies and Multiplayer.

PROGRESSION & XP

Search & Destroy

Addressed an issue that was preventing the end-of-game Match Bonus XP payout from being awarded in the following situations:

The entire enemy team quit, ending the match

The player did not deal any damage in the final Round

CHALLENGES

"Black Ops 6 launched with more Calling Card Challenges than any recent Call of Duty, brought the return of “100 Percenter” Cards for Multiplayer and Zombies, and brought a deep Calling Card grind to Warzone with its own “100 Percenter” Card for the first time. It has been very exciting to see players strategizing over and unlocking all the various Calling Card Challenges in the game since launch."

"Some Multiplayer Challenges, however, have been either a bit on the frustrating side, or have had bugs and other issues that have prevented some players from completing them on the path to “100 Percenter”.For Season 02, we’ve put a big focus on fixing these Challenge bugs and smoothing over the key frustration points players have been experiencing as part of the Multiplayer Calling Card Challenge grind since launch. We hope these fixes and updates help players stuck in their Challenge journey and unblock their progress toward 100% completion."

Scorestreak Destruction Challenges

Addressed an issue that was not awarding Challenge progress towards Scorestreak Destructions in cases where players didn’t perform the final blow on the destroyed enemy Scorestreak.

Players will now earn progress for Camo Challenges that require destroying Scorestreaks even if they do not deal the destroying final blow. This impacts the following content:

Camo Challenges for the CIGMA 2B and HE-1

Mastery Badges for the CIGMA 2B and HE-1

“Hot Lead”, “Air Control,” and “Field Work” Calling Card Challenges

"We made this adjustment to ensure that Challenge progress for destroying Scorestreaks is made whenever you earn Scorestreak Destruction Medals like “Flyswatter” and “Downed,” and to make challenges that involve destroying Scorestreaks much more consistent. This should make the grind for Diamond Launchers smoother and less random or frustrating for players."

Calling Card Challenges

“Redemption Arc” Going Ham Challenge: Removed the time requirement of needing to get a kill shortly after being revived. Players can now make progress by earning a Kill anytime after they revive themselves with the Morphine Injector.

“Tick Tock Boom” Humiliation Challenge: Semtex sticks that do not result in a kill for the sticking player will now also progress the Challenge.

“On Point” Prestige 1 Challenge: The Challenge now uses the same Dive detection as the “Dive Shot” Medal, allowing for a grace period shortly after landing from a Dive where the Challenge can still be progressed.

“Squint Test” Prestige 1 Challenge: Moonshot requirement reduced from 100m to 75m to make completing this Challenge possible on more maps.

“Explosive Plays” Prestige 4 Challenge: Addressed a bug that was displaying the wrong Calling Card name.

“Hot Dawg” Prestige 4 Challenge: Reduced the Molotov or Thermo Grenade Kills without dying requirement from 4 to 3.

“Headhunter” Prestige 5 Challenge: Addressed a typo in the Challenge description that specified the incorrect Barrel needed to progress the Challenge. The CHF Barrel and Muzzle Brake Attachments are what need to be equipped to progress the Challenge.

“Speed Demon” Prestige 6 Challenge: Reduced the Kills-while-activated requirement from 3 to 2.

“Score Collector” Prestige 6 Challenge: Now only requires 5 Scorestreak Kills in a single game to progress, instead of 10.

“Deep Cover” Prestige 7 Challenge: Added the ability to earn progress with Kills while disguised by the Sleeper Agent Field Upgrade, in addition to Bomb plants and defuses.

“Switchblade” Prestige 7 Challenge: Players can now make progress when Melee killing an enemy affected by their Tactical Equipment, in addition to the existing gunfire requirement.

“Ripped Up” Prestige 8 Challenge: Converted challenge from Guns Blazing Medals (3 rapid Kills with the Chopper Gunner) to tracking individual Kills with the Chopper Gunner Scorestreak.

“Devastating Force” Prestige 8 Challenge: Converted challenge from Death From Above Medals (3 rapid Kills with the Dreadnought) to tracking individual Kills with the Dreadnought Scorestreak.

“Hunt Them Down” Prestige Master Challenge: Removed the Acoustic Amp requirement, the Challenge now only requires Point Blank Kills with the specified Perks equipped.

“Hard and Fast” Prestige Master Challenge: Addressed a typo in the Challenge description that incorrectly referenced the Ghost Perk instead of the Double Time Perk.

Global Camo Mastery: Calling Card is now correctly granted when completing the final Camo in all 3 modes. Any players who completed this Challenge prior to this update should now see the Calling Card in their inventory (Added on Jan. 24).

"We know the "Flowing Low" Prestige 1 Calling Card Challenge is top of mind for many players, and the team is working on a fix for an upcoming update. Thanks for your patience on this one."

Camo Challenges

AK-74 “Vengeance” Special Camo: Addressed an issue where the AK-74 Drill Charge Underbarrel Launcher would not count toward the unlock requirement.

Daily Challenges

Reduced the requirements for the following Daily Challenges:

Get 3 Headshots with Pistols (was 5).

Get 5 Kills with Melee Weapons (was 10).

Get 3 Kingslayer Medals (was 10).

Get 5 Kills while diving or sliding (was 10).

With the Danger Close Wildcard equipped: get 5 Kills with Lethal Equipment (was 10).

Intercept 5 enemy projectiles with the Trophy System Field Upgrade (was 10).

Removed the following Daily Challenges from the game:

Eliminations with Full-Auto Weapons.

Eliminations with Semi-Auto Weapons.

Eliminations with Burst-Fire Weapons.

Destroy Enemy Scorestreaks.

Get Kills with the Combat Axe Lethal Equipment.

Get Kills with the Drill Charge Lethal EquipmentKill enemies that are disoriented by your Neurogas Field Upgrade.

"We’re always actively monitoring Daily Challenge completion rates, as well as the feedback we see from players. With Season 02, we wanted to remove or update some of the more frustrating Dailies to ensure that players are always receiving Challenges that are approachable and straightforward. Our goal with Daily Challenges is to encourage players to try out various items and strategies, without making them too restrictive or frustrating for players to complete in a single session."

Addressed an issue that was preventing the following Daily Challenges from tracking properly:

Get 50 Eliminations with a Suppressed Weapon.

Get 50 Eliminations using a Weapon with 5 or more Attachments.

The “Get Eliminations with Secondary Weapons” Daily Challenge will now track Eliminations earned with the Sirin 9mm Special Weapon.

Mastery Badges

Tactical Insertion: Addressed an issue that was causing the Tactical Insertion Mastery Badge from only progressing via Revenge Kills. It will now progress when any enemy is Killed by the player shortly after they’ve respawned via a Tactical Insertion.

The Mastery Badge for the used Weapon, Scorestreak, Field Upgrade, or Equipment will now appear correctly in Killcam and Best Plays.

Spawns

Spawn logic has been adjusted to continue our efforts to reduce proximity to enemies when respawning.

We have also added the ability to conduct live A/B testing with spawn changes to evaluate on a smaller scale, and if results are positive, we will roll those changes out globally. This will allow us to be more agile with spawn changes.

Modes

Overdrive (LTM)

Rack up stars to unlock special Operator abilities that will greatly aid you in battle and keep that streak going to reach Overdrive! If you get eliminated, or the elimination timer runs out before you take out another target, you’ll start the process over again. Operators “attempting Overdrive” can expect the following improved capabilities:

1 Star: Awakened Senses: See enemies through walls and replenish your health after eliminating a target.

3 Stars: Physical Enhancements: Increased movement and reloading speed.

6 Stars: Augmented Handling: Improved hip-fire accuracy and improved sprint-to-fire and ADS speeds.

Earn all three buffs to activate Overdrive! This allows you to earn double the stars when eliminating enemies.

Search and Destroy

Addressed an issue where XP could not be rewarded if no damage was dealt in the final round.

Kill Order

Addressed an issue where the HVT icon would follow a Dreadnought called in by an active HVT.

Free For All

Addressed an issue where final placements were being incorrectly calculated.

Addressed an issue where the Winner’s Circle would not consistently display the Top 3 players.

Kill Confirmed

Reduced the height of dog tags that are dropped in Kill Confirmed to improve player visibility.

Control

B zone has been moved to where Hardpoint P2 is located. After consideration, we have found this to be a more competitive location for engagements with both Attackers and Defenders.

Equipment, Perks, Field Upgrades, and Wildcards

Addressed an issue where Lethal and Tactical Equipment inventory was reduced when using Danger Close or Tactical Expert Wildcards and resupplying with the Scavenger Perk.

Reduced additional Smoke Grenade given to +1 from +2 with the Tactical Expert Wildcard. (Yes, we’re annoyed by the smoke too, and will continue to evaluate.)

Addressed an issue where Field Upgrades could not be deployed in certain scenarios while using the Prepper Wildcard.

Addressed an issue where Gearhead Perk would not decrease the time to earn Field Upgrades.

Decreased the amount of weapon motion when jumping, sliding, and diving with the Dexterity Perk.

Addressed an issue where the Ninja Perk could lose functionality between respawns and round transitions, resulting in footsteps not being quieter.

Addressed an issue where the Ninja Perk was not being applied to enemy players when spectating a teammate.

Headshots will no longer skip Last Stand when using the Morphine Injector Field Upgrade.

Scorestreaks

Addressed an issue where Care Packages could be captured by teammates at the same capture rate as the owner.

Addressed an issue where the SAM Turret could target enemy Scorestreaks that were leaving the airspace.

Addressed an issue where the SAM Turret’s targeting laser would not be visible when tracking a target.

Medals

Adjusted the “Dive Shot” Medal (Kill an enemy while or shortly after diving in any direction) to be more forgiving so that Kills earned just after diving will award the Medal more consistently.

Tuned the “Snaked” Medal (2 rapid weapon kills against enemies in different directions while on your stomach, back or side) to be more forgiving and be awarded in more situations that match the intent of the Medal.

General

Detailed Weapon Stats Improvements: Added new stats & refactored the layout to be data-driven.

Addressed an issue in Theater where thrown projectiles could not be seen.

Addressed an issue where vehicles could visually disappear for some players during gameplay.

Training Course entry point has been moved from the playlist selection to the top right navigation panel.

Movement

"We are continuing to monitor Omnimovement feedback, and of course playing the game ourselves. We are currently testing slight reductions to initial slide speed and duration to improve predictability of engagements when opponents enter with a slide."

"Additionally, we are always evaluating areas for improved fluidity, whether those are specific to movement mechanics or other mechanics like the ability to interrupt weapon raises during respawns that we highlighted above."

Reduced collision with teammates. This should improve the ability to maneuver around tight spaces like doorways with nearby teammates.

Ranked Play

Cross-Play

The following changes are being implemented at the launch of Season 02 to provide players on console with the option to select the platform pool(s) they wish to matchmake with:

PlayStation – In-Game Options

Ranked:

On : Enables matchmaking with all gaming platforms when playing in Ranked playlists.

: Enables matchmaking with all gaming platforms when playing in Ranked playlists. On (Consoles Only): Enables matchmaking only with other consoles when playing in Ranked playlists.

Enables matchmaking only with other consoles when playing in Ranked playlists. May negatively impact matchmaking queue times.

Off: Restricts Ranked matchmaking to your current gaming platform only.

Restricts Ranked matchmaking to your current gaming platform only. Will negatively impact matchmaking queue times.

Xbox – In-Game Options

Ranked:

On: Enables matchmaking with all gaming platforms when playing in Ranked playlists.

Enables matchmaking with all gaming platforms when playing in Ranked playlists. On (Consoles Only): Enables matchmaking only with other consoles when playing in Ranked playlists.

Enables matchmaking only with other consoles when playing in Ranked playlists. May negatively impact matchmaking queue times.

Off: Restricts Ranked matchmaking to your current gaming platform only.

Restricts Ranked matchmaking to your current gaming platform only. Will negatively impact matchmaking queue times.

Season 02 Weapon Evaluation

At the start of Ranked Play Season 02, the new PPSh-41 SMG and Cypher 091 Assault Rifle will both be unrestricted in Ranked Play for a minimum of one week. This one week evaluation period will give players a chance to experiment with the weapons in a competitive environment, provide feedback, and help Treyarch and the CDL determine whether they should remain unrestricted in CDL and Ranked Play.

Season 02 Rank Setback

Competitors who are continuing their conquest in Ranked Play from Season 01 will notice that their accounts may have been set back as outlined in previous notes.

Every new Season, your Rank may be rolled back based on where you ended the previous season, as follows:

Bronze or Silver Rank players are not impacted by the Seasonal setback and will be able to pick up where they ended Season 01 with no SR deduction.

Gold or Platinum Rank players will start Season 02in Tier I of Gold or Platinum respectively.

Diamond Rank and above players will start the Season 02 at Diamond I.

"We’ve made the Ranked Play Seasonal setback more forgiving in Black Ops 6 as we observed it to be too punishing in previous installments, especially for players still early in their Rank journey."

Demotion Protection

Demotion Protection will be active for everyone’s first 3 Ranked Play losses in Season 02, and players can expect 1 free loss per day via Daily Loss Forgiveness like in Season 01.

Ranked Play Season 02 Rewards

Rank Camos: Each Rank Gold and above has a unique animated Camo you can earn to show off your rank:

Gold, Platinum, Diamond, Crimson & Iridescent: Start in (or above) or reach the applicable Rank anytime in Season 02 to earn.

Top 250: Finish Season 02 in the Top 250.

Rank Calling Cards: Each Rank Silver and above has a unique Calling Card reward:

Silver, Gold, Platinum, Diamond, Crimson, Iridescent (Animated): Start in (or above) or reach the applicable Rank anytime in Season 02 to earn.

Top 250 (Animated): Finish Season 02 in the Top 250.

Top 250 Champion (Animated): One-of-a-kind Calling Card awarded to the single player who finishes Season 02 in the #1 position on the Top 250.

Pro Issue Jackal PDW Blueprint: Unlocked by winning 10 Ranked Play matches in Season 02

Muzzle: Compensator

Barrel: Long Barrel

Underbarrel: Ranger Foregrip

Rear Grip: Ergonomic Grip

Stock: Balanced Stock

100 Season 02 Wins Decal: Unlocked by winning 100 Ranked Play matches in Season 02.

Veto Vote

The Veto Vote before Ranked Play matches will now occasionally present a choice between the 3 Ranked Play modes (Hardpoint, Control & Search and Destroy) on the same map.

"This new addition to the Ranked Play Veto Vote gives players the occasional choice over which Ranked Play mode they want to avoid in their next match, while ensuring that all the maps in the CDL map rotation get playtime in Ranked. We look forward to seeing how players react and vote when this Veto type occasionally appears before Ranked matches. Please let us know what you think."

SR Gain & Loss Adjustments

Players will notice that their personal match performance has a bigger impact on their SR gained or lost after Ranked Play matches in Season 02, especially for the lower Ranks. This should help players early in their Ranked Play Rank journey more consistently earn bigger SR payouts when they perform well, and reduce SR losses incurred after a strong personal performance in a losing effort. While this tuning will impact all Ranks, team performance and the margin of victory are still the primary consideration for SR gains and losses in Ranks Crimson and above.

General

Addressed an issue that was causing all Reticles to appear unlocked in Ranked Play.

Black Ops 6 Zombies Season 2 changes

Maps

Citadelle des Morts

Addressed a server stability issue that could occur when Zombies continue to spawn when no players were present during an active Incantation Ritual.

Addressed a rare issue where players could be downed during the Main Quest outro.

Addressed an issue where The Guardian could get stuck between phases longer than intended.

Addressed an invulnerability exploit when using "Nowhere But There."

Addressed an issue where the Mystic Orb could be placed again after opening the Secret Study.

Disabled the option to fast travel when voting to Final Encounter to prevent players from getting stuck.

Addressed an issue where loading a save after opening the castle doors would repair some environmental damage caused by the cannon.

Addressed some more locations in the Dungeon where the Lightning Rod dropped by the zombie carrying it could be unreachable.

Addressed an issue where the Welding Torch would clip into the nearby crate.

Addressed an issue where being hit by the Cannon could activate the Dying Wish Augment for Quick Revive.

Addressed an issue where Vermin would continue to spawn each round if the player had gone down during Maya’s Revenge Quest.

Addressed an issue that prevented Maya’s Revenge Quest from ending properly when a player uses the "Nowhere But There" GobbleGum to exit the event.

Addressed an issue where interacting with the Radio then dying would prevent entry into Maya’s Revenge Side Quest.

Krafft will no longer have a blood effect when being punched with Melee Macchiato.

Addressed an issue causing the Kompact 92 wall buy interact to be offset.

Addressed some visual issues when looking out the Tavern windows.

Addressed some visual issues when on the Ramparts.

Improved lighting near Jugger-Nog to avoid a tripping hazard.

Addressed an issue where players could get stuck getting through the East entrance to the Town Square.

Addressed an issue where Zombies could climb through the railings to get on the Tavern stairs.

Addressed an issue where joining in progress would not highlight the locks on the Pack-a-Punch crate.

Addressed an issue that caused Parasites to clip into the wall when exiting a spawn closet in the Hillside Ramparts.

Training Course

Addressed an issue where players could not buy a weapon a second time at Station 5.

Armor will now be reset when starting Station 5 to prevent the player from being blocked from continuing if they had already purchased tier 2 Armor.

Terminus

Addressed an issue where an Amalgam could get stuck in a spawn area during Exfil.

Addressed an issue where the Tactical Raft could become stuck on a pillar when piloting near the boss arena.

Addressed an issue that caused reticles on certain weapons to change position after using the Oscillation Calibrator.

Addressed an issue with a floating shovel on Castle Rock Island.

Addressed an issue that prevented the Node Connection repair interface from appearing during split-screen games.

Addressed an issue that caused missing geometry in the Sea Caves after loading a save file.

Liberty Falls

Addressed an issue that caused a loss of functionality when a bowling event is started while holding a Sentry Turret.

Addressed an issue with the Aether Canister visual screen VFX while the player is on a ladder.

Modes

Directed

Addressed an issue where the Crafting Table menu could remain open when dying at round cap.

Automatic Exfil will now begin after the current Round ends instead of immediately.

Automatic Exfil has been adjusted to trigger after six hours instead of five.

General Playlist Updates

Closed an exploit where disconnecting right as the player died would keep their saved game.

Addressed an issue where joining after being kicked for AFK could give the player two of the same GobbleGum.

Gameplay

Players who are kicked for inactivity in co-op games will have their loadout, Essence, and Salvage restored upon rejoining the match.

Weapons

Addressed an issue where Single Fire mode would not count toward Slaughter Medals.

Added a warning for players when purchasing a Wall Buy if it will replace one of their current weapons.

Addressed an issue where interacting with quest objects with long hold times would reload the held weapon when using a controller.

Perks

Aether Shroud

Adjusted the Aether Dash Augment to prevent players from being stuck in unintended locations.

PhD Flopper

Improved PhD Slider to work with Omni-directional slides.

Field Upgrades

Tesla Storm

Static Discharge

Addressed an issue where kills from Static Discharge would not award Essence to the player.

Scorestreaks

Chopper Gunner

Addressed an issue where the player could continue to shoot the Chopper Gunner weapon after the streak has ended.

Hand Cannon

Addressed an issue where attempting to pick up an Aether Tool while wielding a Hand Cannon would consume the Aether Tool without applying it to a weapon.

Loot

Addressed an issue where Intel for Obscurus Altilium was not unlocked after completing the Citadelle des Morts Main Quest.

Added Season 01 Reloaded weapons to the Mystery Box.

Enemies

Amalgam

Addressed an issue where rarely the player would be let go immediately after being grabbed.

Vermin

Addressed an issue where Vermin could hit twice with one attack.

Vermin will now ragdoll properly in the air when killed mid-leap.

Activities

S.A.M. Trials

Addressed an issue where crafted Scorestreaks would be removed at the end of a trial if they matched the one used for the trial.

Scaled the Hand Cannon Trial time based on the current Round up to 100 Seconds at Round 31+.

Addressed an issue preventing S.A.M. Trials from being completed in Splitscreen.

GobbleGums

Dead Drop, Modified Chaos, and Quacknarok now available via in-game GobbleGum drops and the Season 02 Battle Pass.

Addressed an issue where restocked GobbleGums would not be immediately available for use.

Addressed an issue where the “Exit Strategy” GobbleGum would not be usable when the Exfil Radio was present.

Addressed an exploit that allowed players to keep timer based GobbleGums after they have been consumed.

Challenges

“Box Addict” Dark Ops Challenge

Added a hard cap of 37 different weapons required, which matches the amount at launch so that weapons added post-launch do not increase the difficulty of this challenge

“Gladiator” Fresh Meat Challenge

Will now track for exfils at or above round 11.

Daily Challenges

Addressed an issue where the “Get Zombie Eliminations with Pistols” challenge could be progressed with Brain Rot kills.

Surveyor Challenge

Random Perk Power-up now applies progress to this challenge.

UI

Players will now see an in-game notification whenever they complete an Augment Research step and unlock a new Augment.

Addressed an issue where the Elemental Swords would be vertical in the Wonder Weapon preview.

Aligned the GobbleGum prompt in-game.

Updated the In-Game Pause Menu Augments research progress, along with other visual improvements.

Added visual improvements to Boss HP bars.

Addressed an issue where placeholders would appear momentarily when entering the Audio Logs in the Intel menu for the first time.

Added a location to view Cinematics in the Intel menu.

The GobbleGum HUD widget will now be hidden while spectating.

Addressed an issue that allowed damage feedback to remain active during in-game cinematics.

Improved visual information when editing GobbleGum Packs.

Addressed incorrect navigation button text in the Intel Menu.

HUD Presets can now be set separately for Zombies and Multiplayer.

Graphics

Addressed an issue in 3rd Person where Elemental Sword effects would be misaligned when attacking.

Addressed an issue with the Solais Elementa Sword where the visual effects of the charged ability would play longer than the actual effect.

Addressed an issue where the glow effects from the Crown would persist after dying and respawning.

Addressed a typo on the soda cans inside the Stamin-Up Machine.

Removed fire effects from Vermin legs when Arachnaphobia mode is toggled.

That covers everything you need to know about Black Ops 6 Season 2 patch notes.

