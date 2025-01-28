Warzone and Black Ops 6 Ranked Play console only cross-play explained

Console-only cross-play is a new feature in Warzone and Black Ops 6 Ranked Play. With the Season 2 update, Call of Duty finally added the ability to turn off the cross-play feature in Ranked Play in both games. However, unlike a simple on-off toggle switch as featured in the previous entries, in the latest integration, players now have more options than ever to tweak how they want to match and with whom they want to play.

The console-only cross-play is one of those new settings that now allows players to fine-tune their matchmaking lobbies. In this article, we'll take a closer look at the new feature in Warzone and Black Ops 6 Ranked Play.

What is console-only cross-play in Warzone and Black Ops 6 Ranked Play?

As the name suggests, console-only cross-play in Warzone and Black Ops 6 Ranked Play restricts the matchmaking to only console players. For instance, if you are on a PlayStation console and enable this feature, you'll now be matched only with players who are using a PlayStation or an Xbox system to play the titles.

Earlier, this was not possible. Back in the day, users could only turn off cross-play, which would limit matchmaking to just their platform. Let's take the example of the Modern Warfare 3 (2023). Back then, players could turn off cross-play but doing so would restrict matchmaking strictly to their platform.

For instance, if a user is on a PlayStation system and they turn off cross-play, then they would only get matched with other PlayStation players.

But this would limit the overall player base by a significant margin and as a result, it would increase matchmaking times drastically. Developers noticed this issue and hence, they decided to bring the console only cross-play feature to all consoles.

With the setting enabled, players now have a wider player pool for matchmaking as both Xbox and PlayStation users can now play together without having any PC player participating in their lobby. This has several benefits for console users. First of all, it helps reduce matchmaking times significantly and it allows for a seamless experience.

This also helps rid of one of the major issues that players have been complaining about i.e., cheating, as it is currently most prevalent among PC players. With the console only cross-play in Warzone and Black Ops 6 Ranked Play turned on, that will no longer be the case; players can now choose to play only with other console users instead of limiting themselves to their platform.

That covers everything that you must know about console only cross-play in Warzone and Black Ops 6 Ranked Play.

