"Would it be fair to PC players" — Fans question as Activision decided to disable crossplay in Black Ops 6 Ranked

Activision officially announced its plans to disable crossplay in Black Ops 6 and Warzone for willing console players. The feature is set to arrive in Season 2 and will allow players to disable crossplay if they only wish to face off against other console players. After its announcement in an official COD blog post on January 17, 2025, the community was abuzz with reactions.

Redditor u/Binoe040415 took to the platform to ask an interesting question. The user wondered if this upcoming feature would be fair for PC players:

"So if cross play is disable would it be fair to pc player?"

u/renanxiterzz believed that the disabling of crossplay in Black Ops 6 was likely a positive decision. The Redditor argued it would also help make queue times shorter while looking for a match:

"Fair? Yes, as a PC player I can say that more than 90% of cheaters comes from PC. Also, it's a good way for Activision to lose a chunk of players due to huge lobby queue times and frustration of it's player to have to deal with WAY more cheaters in their lobbies."

A major concern often raised during such discussions is the cheating problem in Call of Duty. Many believe that hackers often come via PCs, which gives cheaters more space to run cheating software. These players also often blend into console lobbies when crossplay is on.

Bringing this issue to light, u/PrinceDizzy wrote console players should not have to deal with issues faced by PC lobbies:

"It should not be down to console to address issues with PC gaming."

Similarly, u/SkittleDoodlez also felt that an entire gaming platform should not have to bear the brunt of cheaters coming from another platform. The user also felt that the new crossplay implementation may not be fair for everyone.

Finally, u/Several-Custard4215 felt that disabling crossplay in Black Ops 6 will not do much to solve the underlying issues faced by the COD community. The user blamed Activision for not taking concrete actions against cheating and other issues.

When will crossplay be disabled in Black Ops 6 and Warzone?

Warzone and Black Ops 6 to have a feature to disable crossplay (Image via Activision)

Console players will have the option to toggle cosplay off in Black Ops 6 once the feature is released in Season 2. Activision has yet to release a final date for this update.

The feature is currently in its testing phase and will go live in the upcoming season for BO6 Multiplayer as well as Warzone. Developers have promised to keep checks on the game's ecosystem to closely monitor it to provide a safe and healthy playing environment.

