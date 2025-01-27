All weapon balance changes in Black Ops 6 Season 2

The Black Ops 6 Season 2 patch notes are out, revealing significant game-balancing changes, including weapon adjustments, bug fixes, and the addressal of various issues. The weapon adjustments were meticulously considered, featuring changes such as reduced bullet penetration across all surface types, which impacts all weapons. Additionally, specific adjustments have been made to individual weapons to create a more balanced gunplay experience.

This article lists all the weapon buffs and nerfs in Black Ops 6 Season 2 as per the official patch notes.

Every weapon buff and nerf in Black Ops 6 Season 2

Here are all the Black Ops 6 Season 2 weapon changes as mentioned in the patch notes:

Expand Tweet

Trending

Black Ops 6 Season 2 overall weapons changes

Weapon motion reduction from the Dexterity perk improved from 60% to 70%.

Weapon raise animations that play on respawn are now fully interruptible.

Reduced bullet penetration on all surface types.

Magazine attachment changes in Black Ops 6 Season 2

Fast Mag I, Fast Mag II, Fast Mag III, and Flip Mag reload times improved by 10% on all weapon classes but pistols.

Fast Mag I and Fast Mag II reload times improved by 5% on Pistols.

All LMG magazines with 50 rounds or less have had reload times improved by 5%.

AS VAL default magazine reload time improved by 10%.

Addressed an issue with Swat 5.56 Fast Mag I, it will now improve reload times as intended.

C9 Extended Mag I: from 1.933s to 2.267s.

Model L Extended Mag II: from 2.133s to 2.433s.

GPMG-7 Extended Mag II: from 5.2s to 5.6s.

GPMG-7 Extended Mag III: from 5.7s to 6.07s.

GPMG-7 Extended Mag IV: from 6.13s to 6.47s.

SVD Extended Mag 2: from 2.63s to 3s.

Note: The overall reload times and interrupt times remain the same.

Melee changes in Black Ops 6 Season 2

Removed screen flash from taking frontal bullet damage while holding a melee.

Assault Rifles changes in Black Ops 6 Season 2

Goblin Mk2 damage Adjustments

Maximum Damage Range:

Pre-Patch: 40 damage (0 - 16.5m)

40 damage (0 - 16.5m) Post-Patch: 40 damage (0 - 19.7m)

Medium Damage Range:

Pre-Patch: 37 damage (16.6 - 39.4m)

37 damage (16.6 - 39.4m) Post-Patch: 37 damage (19.8 - 41.3m)

Minimum Damage Range:

Pre-Patch: 30 damage (>39.4m)

30 damage (>39.4m) Post-Patch: 30 damage (>41.3m)

Additional Adjustments

ADS In time improved from 245ms to 240ms.

All Hipfire Spread angles improved by 0.5 degrees.

Sprint to Fire Speed improved from 175ms to 170ms.

Tactical Sprint to Fire Speed improved from 285ms to 280ms.

Flinch caused by this weapon increased.

SMGs changes in Black Ops 6 Season 2

Kompakt 92 + 3-Round Burst Mod Damage Adjustments

Maximum Damage Range:

Pre-Patch: 23 damage (0 - 17.1m)

23 damage (0 - 17.1m) Post-Patch: 23 damage (0 - 17.8m)

Medium Damage Range 1:

Pre-Patch: 18 damage (17.2 - 24.8m)

18 damage (17.2 - 24.8m) Post-Patch: 18 damage (17.9 - 25.4m)

Medium Damage Range 2:

Pre-Patch: 15 damage (24.9 - 31.8m)

15 damage (24.9 - 31.8m) Post-Patch: 15 damage (25.5 - 33m)

Minimum Damage Range:

Pre-Patch: 13 damage (>31.8m)

13 damage (>31.8m) Post-Patch: 13 damage (>33m)

Additional Adjustments

View Kick Strength reduced.

Shotguns changes in Black Ops 6 Season 2

Marine SP Damage Adjustments

Maximum Damage Range:

Pre-Patch: 60 damage (0 - 3.2m)

60 damage (0 - 3.2m) Post-Patch: 60 damage (0 - 3.3m)

Medium Damage Range 1:

Pre-Patch: 34 damage (3.3 - 5.1m)

34 damage (3.3 - 5.1m) Post-Patch: 34 damage (3.4 - 5.3m)

Medium Damage Range 2:

Pre-Patch: 25 damage (5.2 - 9.4m)

25 damage (5.2 - 9.4m) Post-Patch: 25 damage (5.4 - 9.7m)

Minimum Damage Range:

Pre-Patch: 17 damage (9.5 - 25.4m)

17 damage (9.5 - 25.4m) Post-Patch: 17 damage (9.8 - 25.4m)

Additional Adjustments

Sprint to Fire Speed improved from 210ms to 200ms.

Tactical Sprint to Fire Speed improved from 320ms to 310ms.

ASG-89 Damage Adjustments

Maximum Damage Range:

Pre-Patch: 30 damage (0 - 2.5m)

30 damage (0 - 2.5m) Post-Patch: 30 damage (0 - 2.8m)

Medium Damage Range 1:

Pre-Patch: 20 damage (2.6 - 4.6m)

20 damage (2.6 - 4.6m) Post-Patch: 20 damage (2.9 - 4.8m)

Medium Damage Range 2:

Pre-Patch: 17 damage (4.7 - 8.9m)

17 damage (4.7 - 8.9m) Post-Patch: 17 damage (4.9 - 9.1m)

Minimum Damage Range:

Pre-Patch: 11 damage (9 - 24.1m)

11 damage (9 - 24.1m) Post-Patch: 11 damage (9.2 - 26.7m)

Additional Adjustments

Sprint to Fire Speed improved from 205ms to 195ms.

Tactical Sprint to Fire Speed improved from 315ms to 305ms.

Maelstrom Damage Adjustments

Maximum Damage Range:

Pre-Patch: 18 damage (0 - 2m)

18 damage (0 - 2m) Post-Patch: 25 damage (0 - 1m) ⬆⬇

Medium Damage Range 1:

Pre-Patch: 15 damage (2.1 - 4.4m)

15 damage (2.1 - 4.4m) Post-Patch: 15 damage (1.1 - 5.7m) ⬆

Medium Damage Range 2:

Pre-Patch: 11 damage (4.5 - 8.3m)

11 damage (4.5 - 8.3m) Post-Patch: 11 damage (5.8 - 9.5m) ⬆

Minimum Damage Range:

Pre-Patch: 11 damage (8.4 - 27.9m)

11 damage (8.4 - 27.9m) Post-Patch: 11 damage (9.6 - 29.2m)

Additional Adjustments

Fire Rate improved from 300rpm to 316rpm.

Sprint to Fire Speed improved from 200ms to 190ms.

Tactical Sprint to Fire Speed improved from 310ms to 300ms.

Also read: Every weapon buff and nerf in Warzone Season 2

LMGs changes in Black Ops 6 Season 2

PU-21 adjustments

Pre-fire delay improved from 55ms to 20ms.

Sprint to Fire Speed improved from 245ms to 240ms.

Tactical Sprint to Fire Speed improved from 335ms to 330ms.

View Kick Deviation slightly reduced.

Marksman Rifles changes in Black Ops 6 Season 2

DM-10 attachment adjustments

Gain-Twist Barrel

Bullet Velocity improvement increased from 25% to 45%.

Sniper Rifles changes in Black Ops 6 Season 2

LW3A1 Frostline Damage Adjustments

Maximum Damage Range:

Pre-Patch: 102 damage (0 - 63.5m)

102 damage (0 - 63.5m) Post-Patch: 104 damage (0 - 63.5m) ⬆

Medium Damage Range:

Pre-Patch: 99 damage (63.6 - 88.9m)

99 damage (63.6 - 88.9m) Post-Patch: 102 damage (63.6 - 88.9m) ⬆

Minimum Damage Range:

Pre-Patch: 95 damage (>88.9m)

95 damage (>88.9m) Post-Patch: 95 damage (>88.9m)

Additional Adjustments

Upper Torso and Upper Arm Damage Modifiers decreased from 1.1x to 1x.

Lower Torso and Lower Arm Damage Modifiers increased from 0.9x to 0.98x.

Attachment Adjustments

Quickdraw Rear Grip

Aim Down Sight Speed bonus reduced from 70ms to 60ms.

CHF Barrel

Now improves Upper Torso and Upper Arm Damage Modifiers to 1.03x.

Now improves Hand and Upper Leg Damage Modifiers to .98x.

SVD Damage Adjustments

Maximum Damage Range:

Pre-Patch: 102 damage (0 - 50.8m)

102 damage (0 - 50.8m) Post-Patch: 104 damage (0 - 50.8m) ⬆

Medium Damage Range:

Pre-Patch: 99 damage (50.9 - 76.2m)

99 damage (50.9 - 76.2m) Post-Patch: 102 damage (50.9 - 76.2m) ⬆

Minimum Damage Range:

Pre-Patch: 95 damage (>76.2m)

95 damage (>76.2m) Post-Patch: 98 damage (>76.2m) ⬆

Attachment Adjustments

Quickdraw Rear Grip

Aim Down Sight Speed bonus reduced from 75ms to 65ms.

CHF Barrel

Now improves Upper Torso and Upper Arm Damage Modifiers to 1.03x.

Now improves Hand and Upper Leg Damage Modifiers to .98x.

LR 7.62 Damage Adjustments

Maximum Damage Range:

Pre-Patch: 102 damage (0 - 76.2m)

102 damage (0 - 76.2m) Post-Patch: 102 damage (0 - 76.2m)

Medium Damage Range:

Pre-Patch: 99 damage (76.3 - 101.6m)

99 damage (76.3 - 101.6m) Post-Patch: 100 damage (76.3 - 101.6m) ⬆

Minimum Damage Range:

Pre-Patch: 95 damage (>101.6m)

95 damage (>101.6m) Post-Patch: 99 damage (>101.6m)

Additional Adjustments

Hand and Upper Leg Damage Modifiers increased from .9x to 0.99x.

Attachment Adjustments

Quickdraw Rear Grip

Aim Down Sight Speed bonus reduced from 80ms to 65ms.

CHF Barrel

Now improves Upper Torso Damage Modifier to 2x.

Now improves Lower Torso and Lower Arm Damage Modifiers to 1.02x.

Now improves Hand Damage Modifier to 1x.

Now improves Lower Leg Damage Modifier to .99x

AMR Mod 4

Attachment Adjustments

Quickdraw Rear Grip

Aim Down Sight Speed bonus reduced from 80ms to 65ms.

Pistol changes in Black Ops 6 Season 2

Stryder .22 adjustment

Bullet Penetration improved to match the other pistols.

Also read: What to expect from Black Ops 6 Multiplayer in Season 2

Special Weapon changes in Black Ops 6 Season 2

Sirin 9mm attachment Adjustments

Extended Mag 1

Extended Mag I now increases Sprint to Fire Time by 10ms.

Extended Mag I now increases ADS In Time by 20ms.

Fast Mag 1

Fast Mag I now improves Sprint To Fire Time by 10ms.

Fast Mag I now improves ADS In Time by 20ms.

Launchers changes in Black Ops 6 Season 2

Cigma 2B

ADS In time improved from 400ms to 325ms.

Weapon swap Raise Time improved from 1000ms to 800ms.

Fast Hands Raise Time improved from 750ms to 550ms.

Weapon swap Raise Interrupt Time improved from 750ms to 250ms.

Fast Hands Raise Interrupt Time improved from 500ms to 100ms.

Weapon swap Drop Time improved from 600ms to 450ms.

Fast Hands Drop Time improved from 300ms to 200ms.

HE-1

ADS In time improved from 400ms to 325ms.

Weapon swap Raise Time improved from 1000ms to 800ms.

Fast Hands Raise Time improved from 750ms to 550ms.

Weapon swap Raise Interrupt Time improved from 750ms to 250ms.

Fast Hands Raise Interrupt Time improved from 500ms to 100ms.

Weapon swap Drop Time improved from 600ms to 450ms.

Fast Hands Drop Time improved from 300ms to 200ms.

Check out our other Call of Duty articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback