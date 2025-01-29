All Black Ops 6 Call of Duty League watch rewards and how to get them

With the Black Ops 6 Call of Duty League Major 1 set to kick off on January 30, 2025, in Madrid, Spain, Activision has announced the official viewership rewards for the event. By linking your Activision Account to your YouTube account and watching matches, you can claim Weapon Blueprints, Charms, Double XP tokens, and much more.

This article will shed more light on the Black Ops 6 Call of Duty League watch rewards and explain how you can get your hands on them.

Black Ops 6 Call of Duty League Major 1 viewership rewards and how to get them

Details about the Call of Duty League Major 1 watch rewards can be found on the official CODL website. You can scroll through the rewards that will be provided to players for watching the event live on YouTube on different match days.

Here are all the attractive rewards that players can grab:

Sprinkles Weapon Blueprint

Too Hot Charm

I'm Beaming Calling Card

One Shot Calling Card

LAN Star Calling Card

You Tried Weapon Sticker

Ninja Defused Animated Emblem

Aroura Skies Animated Calling Card

60 Minute Double Weapon XP Token

60 Minute Double XP Token

Here is how to claim the rewards by watching the Black Ops 6 Call of Duty League Majors 1 hosted by Toronto Ultra:

Ensure you have an Activision Account. If not, you can visit the title's official website to create one.

Next, you must link your Activision account with YouTube. Go to YouTube and then to the Settings menu from the panel on the left side of the screen.

In the Settings menu, go to Connected Apps from the menu on the left side of the screen.

Here, you will see all the apps you can connect to YouTube. Look for Activision and click on 'Connect'.

Doing so will take you through a few prompts. Select the appropriate options and you will be led to your Activision login.

Log into your account as directed by the prompts and connect your accounts.

The Black Ops 6 Call of Duty League Major 1 rewards can be claimed for watching the matches for different durations. For instance, on January 30, 2025, you will get the LAN STAR Calling Card for watching the matches for 30 minutes. This is the least amount of time required to start claiming the rewards.

The next set of rewards will be unlocked at one hour, one and a half hours, and finally, two hours of watch time. Therefore, to collect all the rewards for each day, you must watch matches for at least two hours.

