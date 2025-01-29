Where to find a Pack-A-Punch in The Tomb: Black Ops 6 Zombies guide

Fans are excited to know where they can find the Pack-A-Punch in The Tomb with the latest update to Black Ops 6 Zombies Season 2. The Pack-A-Punch provides players access to unique perks and benefits that elevate their gameplay, boosting stats that would otherwise be impossible. Naturally, it's an intrinsic part of mission completion, and finding is quite essential if you want to easily progress through in-game tasks.

This article will provide a detailed guide to help you find the Pack-A-Punch in The Tomb in Black Ops 6 Zombies. To know more, read below.

How to find Pack-A-Punch in The Tomb: Black Ops 6 Zombies

To unveil the Pack-A-Punch, you must first open up the numerous doorways offered in the spawn location in the Tomb. To do so, you have to accumulate a certain amount of points, at least upwards of 2200 points. You can speedrun this process by turning on the 'Rampage Inducer' which is present in the spawn location as well.

However, if things get too hectic when you turn on the Rampage Inducer, we urge you to switch it off and slowly progress towards getting those points. Your effort will be in vain if you end up dying due to the pressure created by this item. Rather, take it slow and ensure you have accumulated enough points.

After getting upwards of 2200 points, you can follow these steps to uncover the Pack-A-Punch in The Tomb:

Unlocking the first doorway

Doorway to Nowhere (Image via Activision and youtube.com/@MrRoflWaffles)

Go to the 'Doorway to Nowhere' and proceed to unlock it.

Finding your way to the second doorway

Doorway to Shrine of the Hierophants (Image via Activision and youtube.com/@MrRoflWaffles)

Once done, follow the path until you stumble onto a tight corridor. Proceed to stay on this path until you find another doorway codenamed "Shrine of the Hierophants."

Passing through the third doorway

Doorway to Subterranean Temple (Image via Activision and youtube.com/@MrRoflWaffles)

After unlocking the second door, traverse through the dimly lit space and make your way to a third doorway in this sequence. It will be codenamed as the doorway to the "Subterranean Temple". Proceed to unlock this door using the points you have accumulated.

Teleporting to Dark Aether Nexus

Dark Aether Nexus portal (Image via Activision and youtube.com/@MrRoflWaffles)

Once you go through the third door, you will be met with a magical orb placed on a pedestal. Interact with this item. Once you successfully do so, it will open up a doorway to the Dark Aether Nexus. Proceed to use it.

Locating the Pack-A-Punch

Finding the machine (Image via Activision and youtube.com/@MrRoflWaffles)

Simply follow the trail laid down inside the Dark Aether Nexus realm. After walking a few meters, you will find the Pack-A-Punch in Black Ops 6's The Tomb.

That's all there is to know about getting your hands on the infamous perk dispensing vending machine in Black Ops 6 Zombies The Tomb. For more related news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's COD section.

