How to build Staff of Ice Wonder Weapon in Black Ops 6 Zombies The Tomb

If you are wondering how to build the Staff of Ice Wonder Weapon in Black Ops 6 Zombies, you've come to the right place. With a brand new Zombies map, The Tomb, Call of Duty has also introduced a new Wonder Weapon called the Staff of Ice. If you are a veteran Call of Duty player, you'd know that the Wonder Weapon was first introduced in Black Ops 2, and it was also one of the four buildable elemental staffs in the Origins map. This time, the iconic weapon has returned, and crafting the Staff of Ice might be a little tricky in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

Read on to learn how to build the Staff of Ice Wonder Weapon in Black Ops 6 Zombies: The Tomb map.

How to craft the Staff of Ice in the Tomb map: Black Ops 6 Zombies guide

The Staff of Ice in Black Ops 6 Zombies is an extremely powerful weapon. It can freeze the zombies with its frozen blasts. Furthermore, if you are playing co-op, the staff also has the ability to heal your teammates. Here is a step-by-step guide to build the Wonder Weapon in Black Ops 6 Zombies:

In order to build the Staff of Ice, you need to get three different items. Upon getting all of them, you can craft the Wonder Weapon. In The Tomb main quest walkthrough, open a Pack-A-Punch area. Upon opening it, the brand new Zombies enemy Shock Mimic will arrive around Round 7 of the walkthrough. Keep firing the Shock Mimic until it's dead. After killing it, you will receive a "Monocle" as a reward. That's the first item you need to obtain.

Monocle in Tomb (Image via Activision)

As for the second part, try to reach the main area of the map. If you look around, you'll see some sort of glowing purple lanterns. You need to shoot the lantern, and they'll continue to spawn in the next room. Keep shooting the lantern until you find a big Bull painting on a wall.

The Bull painting will have glowing Roman numerals. Start shooting them in order, and upon finishing it, there will be a lockdown in the room. The lockdown will spawn swarms of enemies, including Shock Mimics. You need to hold your ground and keep fighting until you finish all of them. As a reward, you'll get the second item called "Staff.".

Staff in Black Ops 6 Zombies (Image via Activision)

For the third part, the process will be almost similar. You need to shoot the lanterns again until you get to a wall right by the crafting table in the Neolithic Catacombs. This time, you will find another mural with Roman numerals on it. Shoot them by sequence, and there will be another lockdown that you need to survive. Upon completing this task, you'll get the third item called "Head Piece.".

Your next job is to head to the big circle area in the middle of the dark aether. Make sure that you have enough equipment to fight the zombies there. Defend the place after interacting with the Ice Staff, and you'll be able to obtain the Wonder Weapon.

that covers everything you needed to know about how to build the Staff of Ice in Black Ops 6 Zombies The Tomb map.

