Free Perk Easter Egg guide in Black Ops 6 Zombies The Tomb

You can avail a free perk by exploring an Easter Egg in the Black Ops 6 Zombies The Tomb map. @MargwaNetwork discovered the Easter Egg, which quickly went viral on the popular social media platform X. To get the free perk, players must first make their way to the Ossuary area in The Tomb. Once there, completing a small task spawns a random perk.

This article will explain how players can get a free perk by completing the easter egg on the Black Ops 6 Zombies The Tomb map.

Black Ops 6 Zombies The Tomb: Easter Egg grants a free perk

Get a free perk for finishing this Easter Egg in The Tomb (Image via X/@MargwaNetwork)

The free perk is a reward for finishing the Easter Egg and is given at random; therefore, there is no way to predict what perk you will get. Furthermore, a pre-requisite in this situation is to reach Player Level 6. Here are some steps you can follow:

Trending

If you are not already at Level 6 in your player profile in BO6 Zombies, grind the game enough to reach the level. Getting to level 6 will unlock the Napalm Burst ammo mod, which you need to complete the Easter Egg.

Next, load up the Black Ops 6 Zombies The Tomb map, and as soon as you enter the map, look for an Arsenal Machine. From here, purchase the Napalm Burst ammo mod.

Once this is done, fight through the zombie hordes and get to the Ossuary area.

In Ossuary, you will discover six unlit lamps. These lamps can be found on either side of three doorways in the same room.

Shoot the lamps with your ammo mod applied and the lamps will catch fire. Set all six lamps on fire and you will be rewarded with a free random perk, which will spawn in the room.

Released on January 28, 2025, the map offers a plethora of interesting interactions and a riveting storyline. Perhaps having a free perk can help explore the map faster and deal more damage to the zombies along the way.

Read more Call of Duty articles from Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback