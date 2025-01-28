All Black Ops 6 Ranked Play changes in Season 2

Black Ops 6 Ranked Play will see significant changes in Season 2, with some features rolling out at launch and others during the season. Of particular note is the overhaul of Ricochet, the anti-cheat system, which could address the ongoing hacker issue and restore the game's integrity.

This article will cover all the changes coming to Ranked Play with the Season 2 update.

What are the changes coming to Black Ops 6 Ranked Play with Season 2?

All the changes coming to Black Ops 6 Ranked Play with Season 2.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Vote to forfeit (Launch)

This feature will be available in Black Ops 6 Ranked Play at the launch of Season 2. It allows players to vote (with their team) to end the match early. You may want to forfeit for reasons like losing a player or facing an unwinnable situation. Rather than wasting time, you and your team can collectively end the match. Note that forfeited matches count as a standard loss, and you won’t face SR penalties or suspensions.

Option to disable cross-play (Launch)

A major addition to Ranked Play in Season 2 is the ability for console players to disable cross-play and compete only against other console players. This long-requested feature will be introduced with the launch of the season.

PlayStation – In-Game Options

Ranked:

On : Enables matchmaking with all gaming platforms when playing in Ranked playlists.

: Enables matchmaking with all gaming platforms when playing in Ranked playlists. On (Consoles Only): Enables matchmaking only with other consoles when playing in Ranked playlists.

Enables matchmaking only with other consoles when playing in Ranked playlists. May negatively impact matchmaking queue times.

Off: Restricts Ranked matchmaking to your current gaming platform only.

Restricts Ranked matchmaking to your current gaming platform only. Will negatively impact matchmaking queue times.

Xbox – In-Game Options

Ranked:

On: Enables matchmaking with all gaming platforms when playing in Ranked playlists.

Enables matchmaking with all gaming platforms when playing in Ranked playlists. On (Consoles Only): Enables matchmaking only with other consoles when playing in Ranked playlists.

Enables matchmaking only with other consoles when playing in Ranked playlists. May negatively impact matchmaking queue times.

Off: Restricts Ranked matchmaking to your current gaming platform only.

Restricts Ranked matchmaking to your current gaming platform only. Will negatively impact matchmaking queue times.

SR Gain & Loss Adjustments

In Black Ops 6 Ranked Play Season 2, individual performance will play a larger role in Skill Rating (SR) adjustments for lower-ranked players. However, for higher ranks like Crimson and above, SR changes will primarily depend on team performance and victory margins.

Rejoin feature (In-season)

Players who get disconnected from a match will now be able to rejoin the game to prevent their team from being at a disadvantage. This feature will be added later in Season 2, not at launch.

New Ranked Play playlist maps (Launch)

Five new maps will be added to the Ranked Play playlist:

Protocol (Hardpoint, Search and Destroy, Control) Skyline (Hardpoint, Search and Destroy) Vault (Hardpoint, Search and Destroy, Control) Red Card (Hardpoint, Search and Destroy) Hacienda (Hardpoint, Search and Destroy, Control)

Also read: BO6 Season 2 early patch notes: New maps, Valentine’s LTMs, QoL upgrades, and more

What Are the Black Ops 6 Ranked Play Season 2 Rewards?

Season 02 Ranked Play Rewards

Get 10 Wins: Pro Issue Jackal PDW Blueprint Get 100 Wins: “100 Season 2 Wins” Large Decal Silver: “Ranked Season 2 – Silver” Calling Card Gold: “Ranked Season 2 – Gold” Calling Card Platinum: “Ranked Season 2 – Platinum” Calling Card Diamond: “Ranked Season 2 – Diamond” Calling Card Crimson: “Ranked Season 2 – Crimson” Calling Card Iridescent: “Ranked Season 2 – Iridescent” Calling Card Top 250: “Ranked Season 2 – Top 250” Calling Card Top 250 #1 Overall: “Ranked Season 2 – Top 250 Champion” Calling Card

Season 02 Ranked Play Rank Camos

Additionally, players can earn Camos to represent any Ranked Play Rank achieved in Season 02 of Black Ops 6 Ranked Play: Gold: Start in/above or reach Gold at any point in Season 02 Platinum: Start in/above or reach Platinum at any point in Season 02 Diamond: Start in/above or reach Diamond at any point in Season 02 Crimson: Start in/above or reach Crimson at any point in Season 02 Iridescent: Start in/above or reach Iridescent at any point in Season 02 Top 250: Finish Season 02 in the Top 250

Check out our latest Call of Duty articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback