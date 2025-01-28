How big is the Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 2 update?

By Prit Chauhan
Modified Jan 28, 2025 08:28 GMT
How much GB is Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 2 update
Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 2 (Image via Activision)

Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 2 was released on January 28, 2025, and the update size is approximately 25 GB. The update's pre-load size was about 25.14 GB for Battle.net users. Furthermore, the overall download size post-update is said to be about 109 GB. So, if you're trying to download the Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 2 update, it's best to have speedy internet access.

This article sheds some more light on the Season 2 update and provide more details about the download size.

Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 2 download size in GBs

also-read-trending Trending

Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 2's download should be approximately 25 GB for all platforms, with some possible variations in size. On January 21, 2025, @PlayStationSize posted on X the new download size of Black Ops 6 after Season 2.

According to the page, the game's new overall download size after patch 01.067.000 is 109 GB, up from 99.749 GB before this update. This increase is worth noting for new Black Ops 6 downloaders.

The upcoming season promises a plethora of new content across Warzone and Black Ops 6. A new battle pass, BlackCell, new maps, and modes are also available as a part of the new season's update.

While BO6 Multiplayer will get new content, Warzone will not receive a similar treatment. The developers have decided to focus more on quality-of-life changes and improve the Battle Royale experience for players.

Therefore, in Warzone Season 2, players can expect bug fixes, quality-of-life changes, viability improvements, UI improvements, and overall uplifting of the game. New content including two new perks will be seen, but apart from that, most new releases will be scattered over the season.

Players can expect the next content drop to arrive mid-season for Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 2. Official patch notes for the new season are live as of January 28, 2025.

Read more Call of Duty articles from Sportskeeda:

Quick Links

Edited by Angad Sharma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी