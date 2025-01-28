How big is the Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 2 update?

Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 2 was released on January 28, 2025, and the update size is approximately 25 GB. The update's pre-load size was about 25.14 GB for Battle.net users. Furthermore, the overall download size post-update is said to be about 109 GB. So, if you're trying to download the Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 2 update, it's best to have speedy internet access.

This article sheds some more light on the Season 2 update and provide more details about the download size.

Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 2 download size in GBs

Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 2's download should be approximately 25 GB for all platforms, with some possible variations in size. On January 21, 2025, @PlayStationSize posted on X the new download size of Black Ops 6 after Season 2.

According to the page, the game's new overall download size after patch 01.067.000 is 109 GB, up from 99.749 GB before this update. This increase is worth noting for new Black Ops 6 downloaders.

The upcoming season promises a plethora of new content across Warzone and Black Ops 6. A new battle pass, BlackCell, new maps, and modes are also available as a part of the new season's update.

While BO6 Multiplayer will get new content, Warzone will not receive a similar treatment. The developers have decided to focus more on quality-of-life changes and improve the Battle Royale experience for players.

Therefore, in Warzone Season 2, players can expect bug fixes, quality-of-life changes, viability improvements, UI improvements, and overall uplifting of the game. New content including two new perks will be seen, but apart from that, most new releases will be scattered over the season.

Players can expect the next content drop to arrive mid-season for Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 2. Official patch notes for the new season are live as of January 28, 2025.

