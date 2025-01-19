You can now "trash talk" in Warzone and Black Ops 6

Call of Duty has just officially confirmed that players are allowed to "trash talk" in Warzone and Black Ops 6. Earlier, there have been numerous instances of users getting chat banned for trash-talking. Most of these cases involved harmless poking and weren't even meant to offend anyone. Fortunately, moving forward, it won't be the case as Call of Duty believes players should have the freedom to trash talk in their games.

Read below to learn more about Call of Duty's recent community update and their claims of allowing players to trash talk in Warzone and Black Ops 6.

Call of Duty will allow players to "trash talk" in Warzone and Black Ops 6

In the recent Call of Duty community update blog post, the developers confirmed that players can trash talk in Warzone and Black Ops 6. Under the section titled "An Update from the Disruptive Behavior Team on Voice Moderation", Call of Duty explicitly stated that players should be able to trash talk in the games as long as they aren't going out of bounds of what is considered to be 'trash talk." So what exactly is the catch you might ask?

Trending

Expand Tweet

Well, as long as the comments aren't harmful, they are good to go. Call of Duty even ensured that their post specified what was considered trash talk and what wasn't. The devs stated the following when addressing this issue:

"Players should have the freedom to trash talk and we're constantly working with our teams to make sure moderation is solely targeting conversations that veer into derogatory territory."

So, based on their comments, as long as the chat doesn't include any "derogatory" comments, they will fall under the "trash-talking" category and in that case, players are safe.

Also read: Call of Duty's Season 2 update might make or break Black Ops 6 and Warzone

"Trash talking" has been a part of the game's multiplayer community since the old days. You can look up any clip online from the days of the original Modern Warfare 2 (2009) Multiplayer, and we bet you'll find instances of trash-talking. In fact, it increased the thrill factor for a lot of players and encouraged them to compete online. However, it became an issue down the line where simple game trash talk devolved into derogatory comments in the community.

To counter this, Call of Duty implemented a chat moderation system that would go through the voice files of reported players. However, this resulted in false positive cases that would temporarily ban them. The developers have now ensured that false bans would no longer be an issue since they are constantly striving to improve the accuracy of their moderation system.

"The Disruptive Behavior, moderation, and Player Support teams are consistently examining our moderation systems to make sure we get this distinction right. We employ regular tuning sessions, conducted by humans, to improve the accuracy of the voice moderation detection systems based on our Code of Conduct, which specifically calls out the type of inappropriate language we target."

Fortunately, Call of Duty wasn't going to let the spirit of the community die and will be making updates to their chat moderation system to filter out the comments that are considered hate speech, harassment, and derogatory. This was done to ensure that players can trash talk in Warzone and Black Ops 6 but within limits.

Read more: Warzone's iconic movement potentially returning with the Season 2 update

That covers everything that you need to know about "trash talks" in Warzone and Black Ops 6.

For the latest Call of Duty news and guides, check out the articles below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback